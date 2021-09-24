Leadership at Terre Haute Regional Hospital includes some local health care experts, as well as leadership with experience from facilities across the nation.
Mark Casanova joined Terre Haute Regional Hospital as chief executive officer in January 2021. Casanova comes to Regional from Texas, where he has served as president of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Christi-South in Corpus Christi for the past nine years.
He was born and raised in New Orleans, started his career as a respiratory therapist, and progressed through the management ranks at Health South and Baptist Health Memorial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Casanova received his undergraduate degree in cardiopulmonary science from Louisiana State University, and his masters in health administration from the University of Memphis.
During his career, Casanova has had a successful track record for leading quality improvement, patient, physician, and employee engagement, physician recruitment, and developing clinical service lines.
Terre Haute native Lindsay Stergar was named chief operating pfficer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital in 2020.
Stergar has been with HCA Healthcare for over 20 years and comes to Regional from HCA’s Continental Division based in Denver, where she served as the vice president of cardiovascular services. Stergar held a variety of facility-based, division and corporate roles in Nashville and Denver.
Stergar holds nursing degrees from Indiana State University and completed her master of business administration in health care administration from Regis University in Denver. She began her career in nursing at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
“I am thrilled to be back serving the Wabash Valley alongside the impressive team at Terre Haute Regional Hospital,” said Stergar.
Jeff Chilson became the chief financial officer at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in August 2019.
He joined HCA Healthcare-affiliate Parkridge Health System in 2015 where he served as market vice president of finance, a four-hospital market in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Prior to joining HCA, Chilson served as CFO for several non-HCA facilities in Pennsylvania and Colorado.
Chilson is a certified public accountant and has an MBA from the Crummer graduate school of business at Rollins College, Winter Park, Fla. and undergraduate degree in business administration and accounting from Southern Adventist University, Collegedale, Tennessee.
Terre Haute native Katrina Pender is the newest member of the administrative team at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Pender was appointed as chief nursing officer at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in March 2021.
Pender holds degrees from Indiana State and Indiana Wesleyan universities and has spent her nursing career of more than 20 years in the community. She has been with Terre Haute Regional Hospital since 2007, when she joined the hospital to launch Regional’s hospitalist program.
Since that time, she has held several leadership positions at the hospital, most recently as director of the behavioral health program. Prior to that, she was director over Regional’s medical and surgical units and oversaw house supervisors, flex pool and bed management.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.