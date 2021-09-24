Community Update: StarRN program expands at Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Taking the leap from nursing school into real-life practice can be a difficult transition.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital kicked off its StaRN development program in 2018 and held two cohorts a year. Regional says it has had such positive feedback that this year it added a third cohort that will start this fall.
The HCA StaRN Residency Program is a planned, yearlong program that focuses on developing clinical skills as well as promoting professional development.
The program starts in a classroom setting with hands on clinical instruction. The StaRN participants receive advanced simulation training with scenarios based on patient conditions StaRNs will encounter in their daily work along with specialty clinical training if they are going to the intensive care unit or emergency department.
The StaRNs interact with facility administration and unit leaders to build relationships. They work along with a highly trained preceptor to continue their clinical skill development. A member of the clinical education team follows up with them every two weeks to ensure they have support and mentoring.
After their preceptorship is complete, StaRNs enter the professional development phase of the program and attend monthly seminars with other nurse residents across the Capital Division of HCA Healthcare.
The sessions are highly interactive and led by a certified professional development educator. During the sessions the StaRN’s get to share their clinical experiences and help develop their critical thinking skills.
StaRN’s continue to meet with an on-site clinical educator monthly to debrief and continue the mentoring process. StaRN’s also complete an evidence-based capstone project to finish their professional development phase of the program.
StaRN’s have support from the facility as well as a community of other residents across 20 states and more than 1700 sites of care — just one of the benefits of being part of one of the largest healthcare systems in the country.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
