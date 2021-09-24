Community Update: Rose-Hulman opens new Academic Building

There will be plenty of hands-on activity happening in the years ahead in Rose-Hulman’s new $29 million, 70,000-square-foot academic building.
Students have access to new design studios, collaborative workspaces and science laboratories where they can innovate, make new products and food, and mix complex chemical compounds for research projects.
Access to laser-cutting devices, 3D printers, machine tools, and CNC machines will allow students to take their creative ideas from conceptual renderings to working prototypes and eventual finished products.
Terre Haute and the surrounding area can expect to see the benefits directly from some of those activities taking place at the top-ranked engineering, math and science college.
Rose-Hulman civil engineering students will be taking on projects in the Wabash Valley and surrounding areas in the coming months that focus on either structural, geotechnical, environmental, water resources, transportation, or general design.
Past local senior-year capstone projects have helped plan portions of Terre Haute’s Heritage Trail system, upgrades to Fairbanks Park, and expansions for local churches and towns. Organizations have used the students’ work as the basis for seeking local, state and federal grants for their projects.
This past summer, residents of Terre Haute’s Ryves neighborhood reaped a harvest of fresh vegetables through a community garden enhanced by two projects created by teams of Rose-Hulman mechanical engineering students.
A rainwater collection system and an Uberfrigerator were provided to help a group of local volunteers create a healthier and more sustainable Wabash Valley. The non-profit reTHink organization sought to tap into the students’ creativity and problem-solving skills to develop ways to promote sustainable living, celebrate diversity, and community development.
Students utilized repurposed yard signs on the roof of a shed that funnels rainwater inside to a recycled plastic 300-gallon tote. The collected water was used throughout the summer to help a garden grow and eventually produce such items as tomatoes, carrots, zucchini, cucumbers, pumpkins, and variety of herbs. Those garden items were picked free to become healthy ingredients in meals prepared by nearby residents.
Keeping fresh-picked vegetables readily accessible was the basis of the Uberfrigerator project. Residents could come by at any time of the day to take items from the donated refrigerator inside a small shed that was constructed from spare lumber and other donated parts.
Another project had Rose students manufacturing tools to aid reTHink volunteers to repurpose used plastic water and soft drink bottles. The devices take long strains of plastic to create twisted rope that can be used for a variety of useful products, like jump ropes and basketball nets. In the spirit of ReTHink, the rope-making devices repurpose the plastic bottles in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner.
With the resources at their disposal not only in the new academic building, but also Rose-Hulman’s Branam and Kremer Innovation Centers and at Rose-Hulman Ventures, students will continue to make a direct impact on the local community for years to come.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.