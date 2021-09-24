Community Update: Regional Hospital uses innovative approach to surgical recovery

Terre Haute Regional Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, has successfully implemented its Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR) program, a patient-centered, research-based, multidisciplinary approach to surgical recovery.
The ESR program has demonstrated significant improvements in surgical recovery, including a nearly two day average reduction in length of hospital stays and an up to 26 percent decrease in opioid usage for targeted complex surgeries.
“Our Enhanced Surgical Recovery program allows patients to take an active role with our clinical care team. Using ESR is a way for patients to improve their own overall experience and surgical outcomes,” said Brad Conwell, director of Surgical Services.
ESR uses selected pre-, intra- and post-operative interventions to optimize outcomes and the patient experience. The program was derived from Enhanced Recovery after Surgery (ERAS), a recovery program that has been standard practice in Europe for multiple years and consists of up to 21 components.
HCA Healthcare’s ESR focuses on the six tactics believed to have the greatest impact on patient outcomes:
• Goal-directed fluid therapy: active monitoring of a patient’s fluid balance to achieve an optimal hydration level throughout surgery.
• Patient education: equipping patients with a personal recovery checklist so they can play an active role in their care.
• Multimodal pain management: an individualized approach using opioids on an as-needed basis and instead using non-opioid pain relievers and other pain management techniques.
• Permissive pre-op hydration/carb loading: drinking fluids and a carbohydrate-rich drink before surgery to improve hydration and insulin resistance as well as curb nausea.
• DREAM = drink, eating and mobilization within 24 hours post-op: encouraging patients to drink, eat and move shortly after their surgery.
• Multidisciplinary team: create a group of team members, including a surgeon champion, an anesthesia champion, nursing, and pharmacy, who work together to guide the program and each patient’s care journey.
HCA Healthcare uses data from approximately 32 million annual patient encounters to share best practices and focus on continuously improving care. Based on data collected from 86,820 joint replacement, gynecologic oncology, colorectal and bariatric surgeries in 2020, implementing the ESR protocol has shown to be a proven roadmap to help improve surgical results, including:
• A 1.9-day reduction in length of stay;
• A 60% decrease in 30-day readmissions for joint replacements;
• A 28% decrease in 90-day readmissions for gynecological surgery;
• Up to a 26% decrease in opioid usage;
• 1.9 million fewer morphine medications dispensed.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
