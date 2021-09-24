New staff and services have been added by Union Medical Group to expand services to patients.
Maria Earley joins Union Medical Group’s Bone & Joint Center as a certified family nurse practitioner, specializing in orthopedics.
With more than 20 years of experience, Earley became part of the Union Health family in March of 2021. She previously worked as a registered nurse at the Vincennes Orthopedic Surgery Clinic providing in-patient and out-patient orthopedic care.
Earley has been instrumental in implementing the Orthopedic walk-in clinic. For referrals and appointments, call 812-242-3005.
In April, a familiar face joined the Union Health family. Andrew Wilson, who previously practiced with Terre Haute Neurosurgical and Spine Clinic LLC, made a short move from the first floor of the Professional Office Building to fifth floor.
With 23 years of experience, 18 of those being in Terre Haute, Dr. Wilson is a well-established neurosurgeon with advanced surgical training. To schedule an appointment, call 812-238-4555.
Expanded Pain Management
The Union Medical Group Pain Clinic specializes in the diagnosis and management of chronic pain. The team provides an interdisciplinary approach to pain management that considers the whole person. They utilize physical, behavioral and psychological therapies, in addition to medications for a holistic treatment solution. The team includes physicians, psychologists, physical therapists, occupational and vocational therapists, nutritionists and dieticians
Three new members joined the comprehensive pain management team in July.
• Lauren Necesario Smith is the newest pain management psychologist.
• Ashley Delaunois joins the team as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
• Robin Smiddy is a family nurse practitioner with a focus on pain management.
The interdisciplinary team works together with patients to create a customized treatment plan that is effective in alleviating particular types of chronic pain. Among the methods are interventional pain management, nerve blocks, spinal cord manipulation, pain pumps, other specialized procedures and practices, behavioral health and mental health, opioid management, medication assisted treatment, osteoporosis management, nutritional pain management, weight management and tobacco cessation.
The Pain Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is now located at 1513 N. 6½ St. on Union Health’s campus. To schedule an appointment, call 812-231-4676.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Union Health.
