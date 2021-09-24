Community Update: Ivy Tech prepares next generation of manufacturing engineers

The next generation of manufacturing’s workforce will be skilled in a blend of new technologies that will transform the industry’s future.
Ivy Tech Community College students will be among the first in the nation to earn an associate degree in Smart Manufacturing Digital Integration, a new interdisciplinary program that will prepare students for emerging, high-paying careers in manufacturing.
In 2021, manufacturers are shifting operations to “Industry 4.0” or the fourth phase in the industrial revolution. Industry 4.0 connects information technology with operational technology.
Machines or robots are equipped with microprocessors and smart sensors to connect to each other and the cloud through the industrial internet of things. Manufacturers can automate connected devices to work together in “smart factories” and analyze real-time production data online. This provides manufacturers with a holistic view of production, in order to better plan for the future and improve business outcomes.
“Many employers in the Wabash Valley have already adopted Industry 4.0 technologies and several are in the process of upgrading,” said Molly Joseph, Ivy Tech Terre Haute SMDI department chair. “Industry needs employees with new skills that do not fit into a single job description, and SMDI graduates will fill those emerging roles. Graduates will not be industrial maintenance technicians, nor will they be IT professionals. They will serve a role that is in between. Graduates will have a broad range of titles, including digital manufacturing engineer, or automation and systems integration technologist.”
Endress+Hauser is one company that is looking for employees with Industry 4.0 skills.
“Our organization provides clients with instrumentation to measure and automate processes,” said Nicole Otte, Endress+Hauser director of workforce development. “We are seeing an increased need for employees who can educate clients about integrating these technologies. We also need people who can troubleshoot and service instrumentation, as well as design entire systems solutions for our clients using Industry 4.0 technologies.”
Ivy Tech SMDI graduates employed as digital manufacturing engineers can earn salaries of $38.69/hour, or $80,000 annually, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Individuals who are already employed in manufacturing can also enroll in the SMDI program to earn 19 industry-recognized certifications that are credentialed by the Smart Automation Certification Alliance.
Students will become certified in many technologies, including the industrial internet of things, industrial robotics with vision capabilities, collaborative robotics, data analytics, high-level automation, cyber physical systems, and how to integrate new technologies within an automated system.
Gabe Eiteljorg, recent graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, is the first student to be enrolled in the Ivy Tech SMDI program.
“I’ve always been interested in computing, engineering, and robotics fields,” said Eiteljorg. “I was looking at two-year colleges to start out and learned about the SMDI program on a campus tour of Ivy Tech. As far as a career, I’m not yet sure because I just started classes, but I have always wanted to work for NASA.”
All SMDI program courses will be available in fall 2022 but some courses will be available in spring 2022. Information can be found at ivytech.edu/smdi and questions can be directed to Molly Joseph at mjoseph22@ivytech.edu or (812) 298-2335.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.