Community Update: Dealing with learning loss

“Shuffle up and deal,” says Diana Allen, standing in front of Kelsie Rhodes’ fifth grade class at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School.
As students work in pairs to play a card game, Allen drops in on the groups to reinforce the rules of the game and multiplication facts. The students have ten cards—0 through 9—and they goal is to combine cards by multiplying two cards to get a product. The other student then must produce a product higher than their partner using their available cards. The winner is determined by being able to produce a product higher than their partner can with their available cards.
In the weeks leading up to Allen’s visit to the classroom, she worked with her team of math liaisons and Dee Gosnell, the district math/science coach, to identify areas of learning loss in each grade level over the past year, then produce games and lessons to work on those skills. In grade 5 in Vigo County, one of those areas was multiplication facts.
“Our job is to pinpoint activities that can be repeated in the classroom and at home so students can work over and over on standards that they are weak in,” said Allen. “We look at ILEARN data and other benchmark assessments to identify weaknesses, link those weaknesses to curriculum standards, and then develop lessons.”
Math liaisons in the district, of which there are four total, then visit all Title I schools in the district. Each math liaison visits six schools and visit each classroom 7-8 times throughout the school year.
It’s welcome help and professional development for classroom teachers like Rhodes.
“Their visits help teachers learn different methods and engage with the games being used,” said Rhodes. “Sometimes it is difficult to get through the lessons and therefore the games we can play with students get skipped. Mrs. Allen coming helps the students have fun and extend the lessons, and the games can be played in the classroom and at home.”
Math liaisons have also developed packets of work for teachers to use with students who are absent so they can continue work at home using activities that keep students on pace working on the same standards their classmates are working on.
Statewide learning loss is an issue
Across Indiana, student learning loss due to COVID-19 was evident on ILEARN Spring 2021 scores for students in grades 3-8. The Indiana Department of Education says “the academic impacts of the pandemic were substantial.” State scores revealed that, out of the 15 tested areas in English, math, science and social studies in grades 3-8, only four tested areas resulted in over 40% of students passing.
Similarly, across Vigo County, out of the 15 tested areas in English, math, science and social studies in grades 3-8, only three tested areas resulted in over 40% of students passing. Even with greater poverty and special education challenges, VCSC students performed higher than the state average in math at grades 4 and 5 and in science at grade 4.
The IDOE states that this year’s results should not be compared to 2019 results, as these 2021 results present a new Indiana baseline. Vigo County benchmarked scores with the largest districts in the Indiana Urban Schools Association (IUSA). Among the top ten districts by enrollment, VCSC students ranked in the top three in 13 out of the 15 tested areas. VCSC students ranked first among urban districts in grade three English/language arts (tie) and math, grade four math, and grade four science.
A comprehensive plan
Elementary school math is not the only area that Vigo County is focusing on when it comes to measuring learning loss and responding with targeted instruction. Other efforts include:
• Districtwide ClearSight Formative Assessments
Formative assessment is a powerful strategy for measuring learning loss and then targeting instruction to meet student needs. All schools regularly monitor student achievement in English and math for students in grades 3-8 throughout the school year. ClearSight is a computer adaptive test that assesses on-grade level standards with interim assessments. Vigo County utilizes a district-wide data sheet with multiple formative assessment data points to provide a comprehensive picture of learning gains/losses for each student. Schools continuously build this data into their school improvement plans.
• Targeted Bellringer Activities: Elementary teachers are using new teacher-developed resources to target specific Indiana Academic Standards that show the most significant learning loss on the Math Benchmarks. Designed as “bell-ringers” or “problems-of-the-day,” these activities provide a targeted additional opportunity each day for students and teachers to discuss math content, share problem-solving strategies, apply math thinking, and clarify misconceptions while still allowing teachers to cover all math standards according to VCSC pacing guides. Math liasons, such as Allen, will develop these lessons later this fall to be used in advance of the spring ILEARN test.
• New Student Learning Recovery Grant : The VCSC and community partners (Wabash Valley United Way, Vigo County Education Foundation, Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, and Covered Bridge Special Education District) have received a two-year state grant to support four VCSC coaches in the elementary schools and community partner programs. The grant will target reading and math skills to ensure that individual students can find success in addressing learning loss.
Four VCSC coaches will model the use of Arrive Math, an exciting new digital tool to supplement Everyday Mathematics and address learning loss. The coaches will support elementary schools with a research-based Menu of Intervention/Enrichment Activities that enable teachers to differentiate instruction and front load critical prerequisite knowledge to help students better understand upcoming topics.
• Digital Learning for Teachers: The district has two digital learning grants that provide teachers with professional development to accelerate technology integration efforts and enhance innovative and engaging instruction. Professional development focuses on topics such as production of authentic and original student work, sparking curiosity for exploration, reflecting intentionally on learning, thinking critically and creatively, amplifying student voices, using technology to be digital leaders, empowering students to use technology in kind ways, and sharing beyond the classroom walls.
• Teacher Leader Integration Specialists in all Schools: Through a Career Ladders Grant from the Indiana Department of Education, additional technology integration support is provided at the building level. Students and teachers at all schools are fortunate to be supported by teacher leaders who provide training during faculty meetings, grade level meetings, team meetings, and department meetings as needed. Teacher leaders provide classroom modeling and coaching and collaboration with teachers in small groups and individually to help improve instructional strategy use and technology integration. Two district teacher coaches meet monthly with all teacher leaders to research, study, and learn more about instructional strategies and technology integration.
• Project AWARE - Staff Mental Health and Wellness Support: The VCSC is one of three districts selected for the federal Project AWARE Grant with the purpose of increasing and supporting school-based mental health services and establishing a community approach to supporting the whole child.
Through Project AWARE, all VCSC employees are supported with a new Staff Mental Health & Wellness course, available in both Canvas and Google Classroom. Within the course, staff members have access to six webinars conducted by a distinguished psychologist focused on wellness information and useful strategies. The webinars cover the following topics: relationships in the classroom, understanding mental health, managing emotions, stress management, and finding balance in life.
• Comprehensive Counseling Grant - Student College and Career Support: The VCSC is providing additional counseling support to students through a Lilly Endowment Comprehensive Counseling Initiative Grant. One goal of the grant is to increase students’ understanding of college and career opportunities in preparation for meeting the state Graduation Pathways. As an example of activities taking place, elementary counselors, media specialists, and writing coaches are adding college and career activities to K-5 grade level pacing guides, totaling 72 new college and career student development activities.
As another example, the high school LINK Crew and middle school Where Everyone Belongs transitional mentoring programs have increased academic engagement, belonging and support for students. More teachers are being trained this year to strengthen programming for academic and social support for students. Throughout the year, schools are offering structured opportunities to build relationships among students.
Upperclassmen are paired with incoming students in academic and social activities like participating in study groups together and attending football games together.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by the Vigo County School Corp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.