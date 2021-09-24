Community Update: COVID not stopping colleges, university

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Terre Haute’s colleges and universities from building momentum and achieving goals that include new facilities, new programs, record freshmen classes and major fundraising campaigns.
They are planning for the future, innovating and aspiring higher.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Momentum continues at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, with the August opening of a new $15 million residence hall/dining facility;on-campus enrollment that matches a record high; the school’s first doctoral program; and expansion of its athletics programs, including sprint football in 2022.
The college now hosts 16 athletic programs and its men’s basketball team will begin playing during the 2021-22 season.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, on-campus enrollment of 530 matched the historic high set in 1966. Total enrollment in August was 1,101, a 5% increase over last year, a number that includes on-campus, online and graduate programs.
Online and graduate programs have additional enrollment dates during the academic year, and total enrollment is projected at more than 1,300 for the academic year.
New programs this fall include exercise science, computer science, sport management and the doctorate in global leadership.
“I feel we’re enjoying a time of blessing for sure,” said Dottie King, college president, after the opening of the new residence hall in August; it’s the first new residence hall for the college in nearly 100 years.
King anticipates more facility improvements in the future, including an addition to Knoerle Center and renovation of the Conservatory of Music auditorium. Renovation of LeFer Hall continues. The potential for another residence hall is in the discussion stages.
Now in her 12th year as president, King remembers a time where college finances were in dire straits and a plan existed on how to close the college, if it became necessary. The college was in survival mode.
But that has changed. “There is freedom to dream and innovate,” she said. The college has always been mission oriented and dedicated to excellence.
Now, the college is “stronger, forward-thinking and purposeful,” King said.
It’s been successfully meeting the goals laid out in its ever-expanding strategic plan. “We look at the plan as visionary, in that it guides us,” King said. But it doesn’t rule out a new opportunity that may come up, unexpectedly — such as sprint football — a program that could bring 40 students its first year and up to 80 students within three years.
While the college is in a good place, King knows, “You can’t rest on your laurels. The competition for the traditional-age student will increase. We know there is an enrollment cliff coming.”
The college must “stay on track with our strategic plan and our spirit of innovation and it must remain nimble,” she said.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
The institute’s accomplishments the past year include:
• Opening of a new $29 million, three-story Academic Building, with 70,000 square feet of design studios and new chemistry, biochemistry and food science laboratories. It also features flexible classrooms and spaces for collaboration and innovation.
• A record freshman enrollment of 643 students, with total enrollment expected to surpass the customary 2,000.
• The college successfully achieved a $250 million comprehensive fundraising campaign that has helped increase student scholarships and brought new learning spaces to campus.
The Mission Driven campaign provides resources the college needs to remain at the forefront of STEM higher education, according to college president Rob Coons.
Completing the Mission Driven campaign, in spite of the pandemic, “was really a milestone for us,” Coons said in an interview. This fall, the institute is undertaking a comprehensive strategic planning effort.
Among the issues to be addressed are the size of the Rose-Hulman student body and potential growth, as well as use of the Hulman property purchased in 2017; the 1,100 acres is located south of the main campus, across U.S. 40.
The institute will also examine “what a Rose-Hulman degree is going to look like in a decade and how we prepare for that,” Coons said. Facilities must meet those demands.
Also on the agenda is a review of how Rose-Hulman responds to the continual pressures of the rising cost of higher education. “We believe strongly the type of engineering education we provide is the best in terms of methodology; it’s also one of the most expensive,” he said.
In terms of student enrollment, the college has stayed around 2,000. The last major discussion of size occurred in 2012, and the college agreed to settle around 2,000 until it could add new academic facilities and capacity.
The new academic building that opened this year has provided that added capacity. Once again, the college will examine the ideal “right size,” Coons said. Officials believe they can continue to deliver “an outstanding education and have some modest growth.”
The Mission Driven campaign has provided new scholarship money, but Rose-Hulman competes for students with colleges that have billion dollar endowments. “Ours is the largest it’s ever been at $268 million,” Coons said. But given the competition, “We have lots of work to do there.”
The college also will discuss how to use the former Hulman property. The college is thinking of the property in terms of “thirds,” north to south, Coons said.
The northern third, with the lodge, the lake and the residence, could serve as an extension of campus; the middle third, with its wooded areas, more like a field campus such as for biology and chemistry; the last third — along Indiana 42 — could provide opportunities for development that would be part of the proposed Indiana 46 Corridor and other economic development projects.
The college may also consider moving Rose-Hulman Ventures to the Hulman property, he said.
Indiana State University
ISU has announced a major new initiative starting with fall 2022 entering freshmen that includes an out-of-classroom experience grant worth up to $3,000 in support of research opportunities, internships, service trips or study abroad.
Called the Indiana State Advantage, it is aimed at improving ISU’s visibility and boosting enrollment; it includes an experiential learning guarantee, a tuition-free guarantee and a four-year guarantee.
• Experiential guarantee: Every first-time, full-time student on campus can apply for up to $3,000 for a educational experience outside the classroom — an internship, study abroad, research or service.
According to ISU President Deborah Curtis, similar programs can be found at some private institutions, “but you seldom see it in publics.” ISU for years has been committed to experiential learning, and it’s something that makes the university stand out, she said.
• Tuition-free guarantee: After aid is calculated, ISU will make up any difference in tuition costs for Pell grant-eligible students from Indiana who had a high school GPA of at least 3.0 and are in good academic standing.
• Four-year guarantee: Eligible students will be able to finish a bachelor’s degree in four years or the rest is tuition free. Participating students must sign a program application and abide by program terms and requirements to qualify.
The initiative aims to strengthen ISU enrollment, which declined 12.6% this fall. Curtis says she is confident the university can reverse the downward enrollment trend.
“We’re going to make this happen ... This institution through 150 years has sustained itself and we will now,” she has said. “We will do this.”
In other developments:
• In December, ISU celebrated the official re-opening of Hulman Center after a two-year, $50 million renovation.
Among the most visible changes are a new exterior façade and a glass entrance atrium at the south end that adds more than 6,000 square feet and provides additional event and meeting space.
Other improvements include new restrooms and concession stands, as well as a widening of the main floor concourse; a new multi-purpose suite overlooking the event floor; new lighting for the court area and improved acoustics; and all blue seats, replacing orange and yellow seats on part of the second level.
The renovation also included new utility systems and a new elevator that accommodates people with disabilities while improving efficiency for catering and freight handling.
• The university had the largest fundraising year in its history in 2020-21, nearly tripling donations from the previous year with more than $29 million. Gifts to the university’s endowment totaled more than $4.3 million, double the amount from the previous year.
• An $18.4 million renovation project continues for Dreiser Hall. A key focus will be improving distance education classrooms to help the university deliver academic programs to people throughout the state who cannot attend ISU at the Terre Haute campus.
The project is slated for completion in January.
• ISU received a $6.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment for “Sycamores Achieve,” a new program to improve retention and graduation rates of first-generation students, students of color, and students who qualify for federal Pell Grants.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College statewide this summer launched Ivy+, a new initiative to make college more affordable.
Textbooks are free for students for the current academic year, and the college will hold tuition flat for two years, the college announced in June.
In addition, the school has a new tuition model in which full-time resident students will pay the same tuition rate if they are enrolled in 12 or more credits. If a student takes 12 credits, 15, or even 24 credits in a given term, the cost of tuition will be the same for the student.
Tuition will be $2,243 per semester for a full-time resident student taking 12 or more credit hours for fall 2021 and spring 2022; that rate will remain in effect for 2022-23.
Books are built into the tuition model, but for fall 2021/spring 2022 they are free. In the future, students will pay just one price that will include books.
The college initiated Ivy+ “to really make sure we are making education affordable, especially during this time” with the uncertainties of the pandemic, said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor.
“It was a critical move for us to not only approach tuition as a band of tuition, where a student can take more credits at the same price, but also including the books in that moving forward,” she said.
In other changes, the Terre Haute main campus has completed a Phase 1 renovation for some of its health programs.
“One thing we’ve known for quite some time is that we wanted to expand the educational experience for our health care programs. We wanted to give them a larger learning space and labs,” Crooks said.
Under Phase 1, the Digital Medical Imaging Sciences and Certified Nursing Assistant programs have moved into new spaces on campus. Ivy Tech Terre Haute is one of two Ivy Tech campuses in the state offering a two-year DMIS program.
The two programs were in a very small space, Crooks said. With the changes, “it’s a much stronger learning environment.”
Renovation for other non-nursing health care programs will continue, with the next focus on paramedic science and respiratory programs.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute also is increasing its partnerships with local companies in response to labor shortages.
“Not only are they looking at growing their own, but they are looking at students who come out of high school and go to work for them and also get an education at the same time,” Crooks said. Apprenticeships are one way to address the labor shortage.
For example, the Terre Haute campus has a pilot program with two auto dealers, and each has hired a recent high school graduate who also is enrolled in Ivy Tech’s automotive program. “The apprenticeship program encompasses not only their education experience, but their on-the-job training experience,” Crooks said.
As those students progress in their education and on-the-job training programs, they receive pay increases.
Some companies provide tuition reimbursement, while some of the training might qualify for the state’s free Next Level Jobs program.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
