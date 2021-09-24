Community Update: At VCSC, the goal is to get involved

In late July, Vigo County schools superintendent Rob Haworth challenged a group of high school students to lead their peers in providing 50,000 hours of community service in 2021-22.
The goal is to get all high school students involved.
“It’s an opportunity to make some history,” Haworth told the 100 VCSC students participating in July’s three-day Team Vigo Leadership Conference, focused on leadership development and community service.
The three high schools are off and running. As of Sept. 13, the schools reported 21,705 hours — 12,486 at Terre Haute North, 6,719 at Terre Haute South and 2,500 at West Vigo. Since then, numbers for each school have increased, totaling about 24,400 as of Sept. 17.
West Vigo, smaller in enrollment than North and South, has committed at least 10,000 hours for the year.
The clock began ticking July 1 with a goal of achieving the 50,000 hours by March 1. School staff can also contribute volunteer hours to the service projects.
Sadie Herring, a senior at West Vigo, is helping lead that school’s efforts. “I think it’s been amazing. It really pushes change for the entire community, not just within the high school,” she said. The school has a Facebook page chronicling its efforts, called West Vigo’s Vision.
While much of the volunteerism has involved student leaders, efforts were being made in September to reach out to all students. “We’ve seen a lot of kids get more fired up recently because we just brought it to the student body,” Herring said.
Among the volunteer efforts, students have been involved with community cleanups. They have assisted at The Helping Hands, such as with moving and sorting donated items; the Helping Hands is a nonprofit that operates a thrift shop, and proceeds are used to address community needs.
National Honor Society students assisted with a Catholic Charities food distribution. Other students helped a small business with work on its pumpkin patch so it could start selling pumpkins again; the business couldn’t get the help it needed.
On Saturday, students will volunteer with Emily’s Walk as part of Explore Wabashiki Day. The school also will host a drive-through Christmas parade, similar to last year.
As far as Haworth’s community service challenge, she said, “I think it’s a great way not only for these students to get involved in their community but go into their schools and encourage other students to get involved as well.”
Kate Pfaff, who is helping spearhead North Vigo’s efforts, believes the community service challenge “is absolutely wonderful. I think we as a school have been needing to get out in the community more. Last year [with the pandemic] put a big halt in anything we could do.”
This year will be different. “It’s wonderful we are stepping into the community rather than keeping to ourselves,” she said.
Among the volunteer efforts, students have raised money for the P.S. We Love You fund, which raises money for Riley Hospital for Children to help with precision genomic testing; students raised money during a recent football game by selling shirts and also passing buckets in the stands.
They’ve assisted the elderly, both individuals and in nursing home settings. They’ve donated time to benefit the backpack program, which provides food for children, and Catholic Charities. Some volunteered at the Blues Fest. They’ve made cards for military service members and done volunteer work at Union Hospital.
So far, at least half of the school’s 1,605 students have volunteered in some way.
Future efforts will include assistance at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Danny Wayne’s Drive-thru Scare at the fairgrounds next month.
“Our goal is to get every single one of our students out there, in the community, helping with whatever they can. We are working on doing our part in bringing a little light to our community by offering service with a smile,” Pfaff said.
Ava Rose, one of the students leading the effort at Terre Haute South, said of the initiative, “Not only is it bettering our community and bringing the three high schools together, but it’s building relationships with businesses and groups that may have never been done before.”
South students have participated in a “we live” service project and curbside painting; students have picked up trash after major events; they’ve participated in campus beautification and they’ve volunteers with sports camps over the summer for younger students.
Among future efforts, students plan to host a truck or treat for Halloween; help Fuqua Elementary School paint a falcon in the street; donate Thanksgiving baskets; work with the Next Step program and conduct a CASA run.
In a recent interview, Haworth described Terre Haute as “a very giving community.” The community service challenge in part serves to showcase the many things high school students are already doing to benefit Terre Haute and Vigo County that perhaps don’t get noticed.
“Our students are engaged in a number of wonderful opportunities to give back to our community,” he said.
But he also wants all high school students to get involved and volunteer.
“Every student in high school is capable of demonstrating community service,” he said. “The challenge is not just to highlight what we’ve been doing, but to challenge every student we have to get out and give something back to our community that gives so much to them each and every day.”
So far, much of the volunteer effort has been within school settings, but Haworth hopes as the year goes on there will be more efforts that benefit the larger community, such as through beautification efforts in the 12 Points neighborhood or other areas
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
