A vision to help transform Terre Haute's 12 Points neighborhood was unveiled Monday in a new five-year plan.
"I am super stoked about this. We have been working on 12 Points and revitalizing the area for four years now," said Jennifer Mullen, the 2022 president of the nonprofit 12 Points Revitalization Committee, formed in June 2019. "This is probably the third attempt now to (revitalize the neighborhood) in the past 20 years but this is really taking off and has been serendipitous with all the people getting involved."
"We have been working on this plan for about six to eight months now and it has been a lot of hard work and a lot of community input," she said, "because what we didn't want to do as a nonprofit was to come in and just infiltrate and kinda take over the place. The community input was really valuable," Mullen said.
Three in-person community meetings plus one virtual meeting were held in January and February to gain input for the five-year plan.
"The main goal of the community plan is to post it so everyone can know what the plan is moving forward," Mullen said. The 24-page plan can be viewed online at 12pointsrevitalization.org.
The idea is to establish the northside neighborhood as a destination area within Terre Haute. In 2005, the 12 Points neighborhood was designated a Historic Place and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
"You know 12 Points has seen quite a revitalization over the last few years, but what was missing was a strategic plan," said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
"I feel really good about the plan that has been put together ... which is a framework now to move forward looking for private investment, looking for grant opportunities with government and foundations/not-for-profits scenarios ... infrastructure related things — it is all about the quality of life in the 12 Points area," the mayor said.
"The key to this is getting everyone on the same page knowing that we need to build more economic development activity here," the mayor said.
Some examples, Bennett said, include a new branch of the Vigo County Public Library, which purchased property at 2200 N. 13th St., formerly the Thomas Funeral Home. The library purchased the building for $125,000 but anticipates renovations, furnishings and the like will bring the project budget to more than $1 million.
The new branch is expected to open in mid- to late-2023.
The city plans to make some infrastructure improvements and remove abandoned homes "and we hope to have some infill of new housing in this area. It is an overall plan to get people to live and work and play in this area on a regular basis and create an energy around the 12 Points area," Bennett said.
"We will develop and expand some of our façade grants that we have downtown into this area," the mayor said. Other investments are to include housing components and incentives to build in a targeted area, he said.
Citywide, Bennett said, a goal is to attract and retain people in Terre Haute.
"We've got to increase our pool of people. We want our population to increase, we want our household median income to increase, but in order to do that you have to create some areas within a city that people want to be and where that growth can occur," the mayor said, referring to 12 Points.
He referred to efforts to identify the neighborhood including a new 12 Points Archway and new string lighting that is to be installed over Lafayette Avenue.
The 12 Points plan targets quality of life, infrastructure, health and wellness and economic development.
Some examples of the plan include:
• Quality of life: Create more opportunities for community events; increased advertisement in services, events, community updates; host more events around the history of 12 Points; and seek out future opportunities for artwork such as murals and sculptures.
• Infrastructure: Access current sidewalks and concrete areas and work with city for repairs/improvements; work with city to address specific zoning on blight elimination; hold property owners accountable for the look and conditions of their buildings; create a business owner's association within 12 Points.
• Health and wellness: Advertise local bus routes that go through 12 Points directly to nearest hospital; promote and advertise community help centers dedicated to those who struggle with addiction or those experiencing homelessness; seek out opportunities for more grocery stores to provide large variety of health food options for the community.
• Economic development: Work with Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's See You in Terre Haute to incorporate 12 Points as its unique tourist destination; continue to seek out new business development opportunities; work with West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center to assist local businesses to locate resources, space and funding to succeed in 12 Points.
Bennett added the new five-year plan could put the 12 Points neighborhood in a better position for funding through a second round of state Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants in 2023.
