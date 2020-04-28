Community Theatre of Terre Haute has announced it is canceling the remainder of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message to patrons, volunteers, sponsors, advertisers and donors, the group said it has been carefully monitoring the public health situation and guidance from state and federal officials.
"Due to recent mandates and recommendations from state and federal officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of our season," the organization said.
The group said it will handle refunds, credits, and donations using the following procedures:
Single ticket holders
Holders of single tickets (non-season pass tickets) have several options regarding tickets to "Murder Room," "Beanie and the Bamboozling Book Machine," and "Ripcord." Those include:
• Donate the cost of the tickets to Community Theatre of Terre Haute
• Have the tickets credited to your account for the 2020-2021 season.
• Request a refund for the cost of the tickets.
All credit card sales made within the past 120 days will be refunded to the card on file. Please allow three weeks for refunds to be processed.
Credit card sales older than 120 days, cash, and check sales will be refunded via check. Please allow six to eight weeks for a refund to be issued.
Those seeking refunds are asked to complete the form at ctth.org/refunds to request any of the above actions.
Pass holders
The group said its ticketing system will not allow it to issue refunds for passes that have been redeemed, even if they only have been partially redeemed. It asks pass holders to consider donating the cost of remaining pass redemptions to Community Theatre to help offset the financial loss caused by the pandemic.
Those who would like to request a partial refund or credit toward next season for any partially redeemed passes, are asked to complete the form at ctth.org/refunds. Refunds for passes will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and may take up to six weeks.
The deadline to request a refund or credit is May 15. All remaining sales after that date will be considered a donation.
