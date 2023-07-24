Community Theatre of Terre Haute has announced its comedy-heavy 2023-2024 mainstage season.
Kicking things off will be Marc Camoletti's '60s farce "Boeing Boeing," presented Oct. 6-8 and 13-15.
The Guiness Book of World Records declared the most performed French play in the world. It's about a Lothario with airline hostesses from Italy, Germany and America as fiancées, until unexpected scheduling brings all three to his Paris apartment simultaneously.
"The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" follows on Dec. 8-10 and 15-17. Adapted from C.S. Lewis's beloved fantasy novel by playwright Joseph Robinette, it concerns four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the land of Narnia and encounter the great lion Aslan during his struggle with the White Witch. This being C.S. Lewis, good triumphs over evil and life is celebrated.
The musical romantic comedy "I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change" will be performed March 8-10 and 15-17 in 2024.In sketches and songs, the mating game is skewered from dating to marriage to dealing with in-laws and newborns. Those who have loved and lost will find something to laugh (or cringe) at. Book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music by Jimmy Roberts.
Noel Coward's "Present Laughter" closes the season May 10-12 and 17-19 in 2024. Though matinee idol Garry Essendine is too old, by his wife's estimation, to be having numerous affairs, he somehow manages. As he prepares for a tour of Africa, his serial hedonism is revealed and things go down the tubes. Coward admitted that he based the character on himself.
