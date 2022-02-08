Community remembers West Vigo Middle School student

On a bitterly cold Sunday evening, dozens of people gathered outside the Pride Center in downtown Terre Haute to honor the memory of 14-year-old Red Lichte, who died Jan. 26.
Family and friends shared stories and spoke of the love they had for the West Vigo Middle School student, who tragically took their own life. Red, who used the they/them pronouns, was part of the LGBTQ community and identified as nonbinary.
Those attending held small tea candles. A picture of a smiling Red, and a bouquet, had been placed on a small table.
Red was in eighth grade and enjoyed playing basketball, video games and fishing. Described as funny and sarcastic, lovable and with an infectious laugh, Red’s goal was to attend M.I.T. and become a video game designer.
Missie Morley, Red’s mom, thanked everyone for attending. “I know it’s freezing cold. This has been very hard on all of us,” she said. “Anyone who ever knew Red knew how much [Red] absolutely loved everyone.” Seeing everyone at the vigil would really have made Red happy, she said.
Mike Rogers, cousin of Red’s stepdad, read a poem that he also had framed for the family.
“Making all of us smile, with things that you said, a smile on that face, and a hand to hold. Always so brave and always so bold, being different is ok. Scream it out loud. You are the best, you’ve made us so proud. I hope the heavens are beautiful and the clouds are your bed,” Rogers read. “We’ll miss our Big Red.”
Red’s grandmother, Dianna Snow, described the youth as “one big ball of love.” She said she hoped everyone felt that love. That’s what Red would have wanted, “for us to feel nothing but love.” She added that Red’s light “is still shining in all of us.”
At the conclusion, Nichelle Campbell-Miller, Pride Center board president, read a statement.
“Red’s curiosity was boundless. Their creativity was an engine that built worlds and invented themself anew every day. They were a kind friend — open-hearted, imaginative, funny and sensitive. Red contained galaxies. Many of us gathered here tonight see pieces of ourselves reflected in their story. Even as we grieve their loss, we hope this gathering would show them the depth of our love for them.”
Campbell-Miller continued, “Things have been difficult for queer people in our community, especially youth. Bullying and ignorance wound us, and prejudice may seek to erase traces of our presence — making us feel so alone. But despite this, we are still here, rooted to the ground where we stand. We cannot be erased from history or this place, because we have always been here. And we are getting stronger because we are growing here together.”
“To trans, nonbinary, GNC [gender nonconforming] and other queer youth who see themselves in Red’s reflection — we want you to know you are not dangerous, you are beautiful. You are not wrong, you are a wonder. You are not alien, you contain galaxies. And you are not alone, because we are here with you. Your community stands behind you and beside you. And we are ready: to hold you up when you need help, to pool our collective strength to shield you, to listen to your dreams and help you find them, to hold space for you now and always.”
In an interview after the vigil, Missie Morley said Red “had a lot of mental health issues and struggled with depression.” Red identified as nonbinary and pansexual, she said.
There may have been some bullying, but she did not believe that caused Red to take their own life.
“We haven’t had any concrete evidence that it was bullying,” Morley said. Red told her of a couple times where kids said derogatory comments in the youth’s direction, but Red was also about 6-foot, 2-inches and 200 pounds, “so I don’t think a lot of kids would have said much.”
West Terre Haute police chief Bill Bark said his office continues to investigate the youth’s death and there has so far been no evidence of bullying, although “we do have some statements that some people believed there was some bullying involved.”
Morley believes Red knew “how how to deal with it. We had always taught [Red] about standing up” for themself and who to go to if that didn’t work. “But I think it was mainly just [Red’s] mental health that got the best of [Red]. And being so different from everyone else took a big toll on [Red’s] mental health as well,” she said.
What she wants people to know about Red is that the youth was “loved by everyone.” Red “was the kindest, most gentle soul you would ever meet ... and the shoulder to cry on. Anybody who ever needed anything knew they could go to Red for help. We always called [Red] our big teddy bear.”
Red played basketball at the West Vigo Community Center and was an excellent student, she said. The school has been very supportive, and Red’s funeral service took place at the West Vigo Middle School gym on Jan. 30.
The main thing Red would want to say to everyone “is just be kind. Regardless of what values are instilled in you or what you were taught, you need to be kind to everyone. And help them,” Morley said.
Campbell-Miller said it was important for the Pride Center to show support, and the center has resources for those who may need help. “Depression is very real. We have resources and therapists on staff and interns on staff available to help. I want to make sure we’re as supportive as possible for our community,” she said.
Among those attending the vigil was Christina Crist, executive director of Team of Mercy.
She’s advocating “for great change in our culture to accept everyone where they are at and for who they are. And change the word normal; everybody’s normal is different,” she said.
“This is a case of a life taken way too early, and it’s a shame that the stigmas and ugliness got to” Red, Crist said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
