Community leaders and potential new area businesses can now access important information pertaining to population and per capita personal income in west-central Indiana, according to a March 18 news release from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to improve the way we attract, develop and retain talent, the Chamber has introduced a new Key Metrics web page to provide community leaders with key data points they need to understand about our region,” Chamber President Kristin Craig said.
In 2020, the West Central Indiana region was designated as a 21st Century Talent Region by Indiana Secretary of Career Connections and Talent Blair Milo. As part of the process through the state, the Chamber and other stakeholders reviewed a wide variety of regional metrics that impact talent attraction, development and retention.
The information gathered is critical to understanding how our community is impacting three major metrics:
• Halting population decline.
• Increasing per capita personal income.
• Increasing educational attainment rates.
The Community Metrics web page that outlines the goals of the designation and shows the progress and impact being made against the key data points.
“The Chamber isn’t working on this alone, the information is being tracked in partnership with several other community agencies, including Thrive West Central,” Craig said.
The information is mainly provided in a regional viewpoint. In addition, in some cases, individual information is provided for each of the six counties; Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. The web page can be accessed at terrehautechamber.com/community/21st-century-talent-region-designation-metrics. Information will be updated on a regular basis.
These same data points have already been put to use by the See You In Terre Haute Community Plan, which is tracking population decline and increasing per capita personal income specifically within Vigo County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.