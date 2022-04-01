United Campus Ministries' Campus & Community luncheon series begins Monday with the viewing of the first episode of the four-part Amazon Prime Video documentary "LuLaRich."
The first session will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St., with subsequent sessions at the same time the following three Mondays.
"LuLaRich" profiles LuLaRoe, a multi-level marketing company that grew rapidly during the past decade, in part to the popularity of leggings that it sold.
Campus pastor Dawn Black will lead the discussion following the video presentation. Black has a first-person perspective on several multi-level marketing programs.
The even is open to the public. For more information, contact United Campus Ministries at 812-232-0186.
