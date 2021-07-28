A grant from the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC’s Community Fund in March helped Greene County Veteran Services purchase automated external defibrillators for vehicle use.
The organization was able to purchase two AEDs with the grant for vehicles that transport veterans to and from appointments to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Indianapolis.
"I appreciate the added ability I have now to care for the veterans during the long trips to VAMC and back. I hope to never use this equipment, but I am thrilled to have this extra protection for our veterans on each van,” said Kim Rush, a van driver for Greene County Veteran Services.
Greene County Veteran Services is a nonprofit aimed at supporting veterans and serves veterans, veterans’ dependents, and veterans’ survivors in the county. The organization offers assistance to veterans in filing claims for VA benefits, obtaining military records, and accessing VA services.
UDWI’s Community Fund, a non-profit organization created by the cooperative, provides members an avenue to make a difference in their communities. The program works by allowing members to round up their energy bills to the next whole dollar, and UDWI then awards the amount collected to local organizations.
Other recipients of Community Fund grants in March included: Ainsley's Angels of America, Eastern Greene High School Baseball Booster Club, Glenburn Home Inc., Greene County 4-H Horse & Pony Club — Ridge Riders, Linton Fraternal Order of Police, Monroe Fire Protection District Open Arms Family & Educational Services, Spencer Pride Inc. and Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
