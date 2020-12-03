Community Foundation issues matching grants to Children's Museum, Swope

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has issued challenge grants to two downtown cultural nonprofit organizations struggling from the financial implications of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The grants, $70,000 to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and $15,000 to the Sheldon Swope Art Museum, require each entity to raise $2 from the general public to receive $1 from the Community Foundation, up to the amount of its grant. Both entities have until Jan. 21 to complete their fundraising.
The Community Foundation selected these two museums due to their presence as downtown Terre Haute attractions.
“This truly is a game changer for us as we enter into the holiday season,” Susan Turner, executive director of the Children’s Museum, said in a news release.
“This incentive from the Community Foundation comes at exactly the right time as we seek participation in Sheldon’s Legacy, our annual fund request,” said Fred Nation, executive director at Swope Art Museum.
While nonprofits such as the Children’s Museum and the Swope have since reopened to the public, they are operating without the support of budgeted revenue-generating events. In addition, social distancing measures have resulted in a significant decrease in attendance, as well as added expenses.
This prompted the Community Foundation to issue the matching opportunity to both organizations. In doing so, the Community Foundation hopes individuals will take advantage of year-end giving and help these organizations meet their respective matches.
“This is a critical moment for our Wabash Valley nonprofit organizations,” said Beth Tevlin, Executive Director at the Community Foundation. “Without a significant infusion of relief funding, organizations may need to entirely suspend operations or permanently close their doors.”
This matching challenge grant opportunity is the latest response from the Community Foundation to address the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, the Community Foundation implemented a Rapid Response grant process available for eligible entities in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties. To date, nearly $90,000 has been awarded to entities on the front lines helping our communities. The Community Foundation also partnered with the United Way of the Wabash Valley to coordinate a response to support immediate economic stability through the establishment of the UW/CF COVID-19 Relief Fund. The Fund, in its first tier, granted over $612,400 to community-based organizations best positioned to meet the needs resulting from the pandemic.
For more information on the Community Foundation, please contact 812.232.2234 or visit www.wvcf.org.
