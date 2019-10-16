Community Foundation donates more than $214,000 to causes

The Turn to the River project to reconnect downtown Terre Haute to the Wabash River through public art and design received a big financial boost from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation on Wednesday.
A check for $22,500 to Art Spaces was the first of 15 checks totaling $214,191 awarded to non-profit organizations that work for the good of Vigo County residents.
As explained by Art Spaces Executive Director Mary Kramer, the funds will support the Turn to the River fountain and plaza project, intended to house a significant work of art and create a public space for announcements and ceremonies.
“We’re really really excited to be able to start this in 2020, shovels in the ground,” Kramer said.
Mid-summer is the targeted start date for the first phase of Turn to the River, which is designed to connect the government complex along Third Street with the river and the downtown through public walkways and art.
During the grant distribution luncheon at The Country Club of Terre Haute, representatives of each organization receiving funding gave a brief explanation of how their grant would support a project.
Valley Professionals
For Valley Professionals Community Health Center, the $50,000 grant will support the construction of a new West Terre Haute health clinic.
Chief financial officer Scott Andritsch and chief operations officer Eddie McFarland said West Terre Haute is the perfect area for a new clinic based on need for health services.
Of the town’s 2,200 population, about 28 percent live in poverty, Andritsch said, meeting the requirement to locate a community health center in that underserved area.
The new clinic will be built along National Avenue on land donated for the clinic, Andritsch said. The clinic will feature primary care and behavioral health, along with a local pharmacy.
Valley Professionals has clinics in Clinton, Rockville, Cayuga, Bloomingdale, Terre Haute and Crawfordsville, and a mobile center traveling to schools. About 90,000 patients are served annually, Andritsch said.
Other grants
Other organizations receiving funding were:
• Four Rivers Resource Services with $5,647 to support a community volunteer program to help other community projects that provide housing, meals and transportation.
• FSA Counseling Center with $22,500 for counseling and education services to help individuals as well as provide mental and behavioral services in local schools.
• Mid-Land Meals with $9,500 to eliminate a wait list for a nutrition program in Vigo County that serves senior and disabled citizens by providing meals and community gatherings.
• Miracle on 7th Street with $6,000 to support the 11th annual downtown holiday project that was attended by about 20,000 people last year. The two-day event, set for Dec. 6 and 7 this year, has raised about $250,000 to benefit local organizations and has collected about 210 tons of food given to local nutrition and pantry projects.
• reThink Inc. received $20,000 to support a kitchen/storefront in the Ryves Neighborhood, where community gardens and recycling programs are transforming the community.
• Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ received $2,500 to support the 12 Points/Northside Brown Bag Lunch Project that provides meals to residents in the Garfield Towers and Warren Village residential communities. The project now includes hygiene item giveaways.
• Terre Haute Meals on Wheels received $10,000 for kitchen upgrades that will allow more meals to be prepared and distributed.
• Terre Haute Community Band received $2,326 to purchase musicians chairs, music stands and transportation/storage racks for the growing band.
• The Salvation Army Terre Haute received $2,500 in support of the Pathway of Hope program to help people break out of the cycle of generational poverty.
• Vigo County Education Foundation received $7,500 in support of the Give-a-Book program that will provide a personalized book for each kindergarten student in Vigo County schools.
• Wabash Valley Activity Center received $3,618 to purchase and install energy-efficient window coverings for its building.
• Wabash Valley Health Center received $25,000 in support of its $4 million renovation and expansion project. Groundbreaking is expected later this month with construction to start in November.
• YMCA of the Wabash Valley accepted $22,600 in support of the re-opening of the swimming pool, which closed last year due to high maintenance and renovation costs. Work is ongoing to get the pool functioning and open to the public.
