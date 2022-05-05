The Wabash Valley Community Foundation on Wednesday awarded $132,120 at the new Terre Haute Convention Center to 10 nonprofit organizations to benefit Vigo County. Those receiving the funding include:

• CANDLES Museum — $8,000 to assist with the digitization of the Eva Kor Collection.

• Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America — $10,000 in support of the ScoutReach program.

• Lost Creek Township — $20,000 towards the Garden Trail restroom facility.

• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic — $2,500 in support of Women’s Health Day event.

• Next Step — $15,000 toward Recovery Café Terre Haute.

• Providence Health Care — $10,120 for a blanket warming machine.

• St. Joseph University Parish — $12,500 towards the Utility Assistance Fund.

• Team Acorn Triathlon Club — $4,000 for a tent to provide shade and to house medical supplies.

• Terre Haute Children’s Museum — $25,000 towards a multipurpose room renovation.

• YMCA — $25,000 for the purchase of sensory tools/equipment.

