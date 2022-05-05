The Wabash Valley Community Foundation on Wednesday awarded $132,120 at the new Terre Haute Convention Center to 10 nonprofit organizations to benefit Vigo County. Those receiving the funding include:
• CANDLES Museum — $8,000 to assist with the digitization of the Eva Kor Collection.
• Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America — $10,000 in support of the ScoutReach program.
• Lost Creek Township — $20,000 towards the Garden Trail restroom facility.
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic — $2,500 in support of Women’s Health Day event.
• Next Step — $15,000 toward Recovery Café Terre Haute.
• Providence Health Care — $10,120 for a blanket warming machine.
• St. Joseph University Parish — $12,500 towards the Utility Assistance Fund.
• Team Acorn Triathlon Club — $4,000 for a tent to provide shade and to house medical supplies.
• Terre Haute Children’s Museum — $25,000 towards a multipurpose room renovation.
• YMCA — $25,000 for the purchase of sensory tools/equipment.
