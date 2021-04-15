Community Foundation awards more than $573K in grants

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation recently distributed more than $573,000 to nonprofit organizations in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
This marks the first time in the Community Foundation’s nearly 30-year history that over one-half of one million dollars in designated grants has been distributed to nonprofit organizations.
About 120 area nonprofit organizations received the annual distribution of grants totaling $573,041.96 from endowment funds designated for specific organizations. These funds, known as designated funds, were created either by donors who are passionate about and/or devoted to one or more charitable organizations, or by the organization itself, seeking to assure an annual source of revenue.
“Designated endowment funds provide an ongoing, reliable and permanent stream of financial support,” said Beth Tevlin, executive director of the foundation.
“Each contribution is invested, and each year the designated fund distributes a grant to the specified charitable organization," Tevlin said. "As with all funds held at the Community Foundation, our staff continually monitors the fund to ensure it continues to honor the individual’s philanthropic intent now and for generations to come.”
Designated funds, including agency endowments, allow individuals to support their favorite charitable organizations forever. These funds not only help sustain and grow local organizations, but also allow individuals to support the good work of a charitable organization in perpetuity.
The nonprofit organizations with designated funds or agency endowments benefit from the foundation’s ability to invest and manage the endowed funds. As the Community Foundation handles the investment and administration of the fund, the nonprofit organization can focus on its programs and charitable mission. Additionally, the foundation has the resources to facilitate even the most complex forms of giving, such as planned gifts or gifts of stock or real estate.
When individuals create or contribute to a designated fund within the foundation, they are assured that their favorite charitable organization will receive an annual grant to assist with operations. These grants, often designated for a specific purpose, help to pay the organization’s staff, purchase office supplies, pay utilities or provide other essential resources.
Contributions of any amount can be added to any of these endowment funds to support a specific cause or agency. Unlike grants from unrestricted endowment funds, these funds are not open to receive applications.
For more information about contributing to or creating a fund, contact the foundation at 812-232-2234 or visit www.wvcf.org.
