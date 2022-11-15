Brazil Main Street has received $21,500 from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for a long-term Christmas decoration solution.
Over the past few years, volunteers have been working to identify a commercial-grade solution. Brazil Main Street is now able to bring a consistent wreath theme to downtown Brazil and beyond.
This grant allowed Brazil Main Street to purchase 100 wreaths for 50 light poles this year. Large wreaths with lights will also be placed at Brazil City Hall and on the Chafariz dos Contos fountain at Forest Park.
These decorations will be hung up within the next few weeks.
Brazil Main Street plans to outfit the rest of the light poles with wreaths next year.
