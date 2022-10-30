The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, through its Clay County affiliate, awarded nearly $96,000 to six non-profit organizations to benefit Clay County on Thursday.
The award distribution was held at the Honeysuckle Hill Bee-Stro.
Funding allocations for the benefit of Clay County were awarded as follows:
- Brazil Main Street — $21,500 for downtown Brazil holiday decorations
- Clay County 4-H Council — $9,562 to replace the furnace at the 4-H grounds exhibit hall
- Clay County Humane Society — $25,000 to replace the specialized HVAC system
- Clay County YMCA — $11,500 towards a new electronic sign
- Town of Center Point — $18,000 for Center Point Community Park equipment upgrades
- Wreath Inc. — $10,437 for playground expansion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.