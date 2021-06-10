Community Foundation awards 195 scholarships totaling $897K

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation along with its Clay and Sullivan county affiliates recently awarded 195 scholarships totaling $896,958.30 to students enrolled in college courses for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The Community Foundation also provided four, full-tuition scholarships through funding received from the Lily Endowment Community Scholarship Program.
Scholarships are available for graduating seniors, as well for students currently enrolled in college and/or other post-secondary programs.
The application for the 2022-2023 academic year will open on July 1. Applications are available at wvcf.org/apply-online.
Below is a listing of the 2021-2022 scholarship recipients listed by county:
Clay County:
• Madelyn Ames – Rob and Lisa Denker Scholarship
• Sydney Bays – Harriet Hicks Scholarship, Martha & Mary Ann Pedlar Scholarship, SERCOLBE Scholarship
• Natalie Bell – Everett E. and Fern A. Tucker Scholarship, Harry M. & Rosemary L. Grandey Scholarship
• Matthew Briscoe – Halie’s Rainbow – The Halie Hite Memorial Scholarship
• Marlei Fisher – Albert A. Landes Endowed Scholarship, Deakins/Shattuck Scholarship, Roy W. Barnhart Scholarship
• Madelyn Gearld – Dan and Jane Robbins Northview Marching Knights Scholarship, Dedia M. Sexton Scholarship, Thomas H. & Mary G. Elmore Scholarship
• Parker Gibbens – Staunton High School Alumni Association Scholarship
• Joshua Heaton – Sam J. and Joyce E. Emmert Family Fund
• Kamryn Kikta – Mabel Kidwell Scholarship
• Dylan McCain – Clay County Scholarship, Steven and Linda Messmer Scholarship
• Makenna McNabb – Camden Scott Romas Memorial Scholarship, Janice Hart Modesitt, R.N. Nursing Scholarship
• Reagan Motsinger – Dr. Susan M. Latta, Ph.D. Memorial Scholarship
• Kristen Ream – Virginia M. Buell Scholarship
• Benjamin Reberger – Dr. Robert K. Webster & Wanda Webster, R.N. Scholarship
• Jadison Robinson – Denise D. and John C. Bell Scholarship, Max & Helen Pierce Scholarship
• Mitchell Sampson – Brent & Helen Rentschler Scholarship
• Madelyn Sinders – Albert and Freda Eder DeCoursey Scholarship
• David Smith – Gary and Leesa Nesty Scholarship
• Mackenzie Stanley – Bob Romas Memorial Scholarship, Dedia M. Sexton Scholarship, Earl F. Hopkins Scholarship, John & Myrtle Price Scholarship
• Hunter Strain – Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship of Clay County
• Ashley Weber – Brazil Business & Professional Women’s Club Scholarship, Roy & Louie E. Lucas Scholarship
Sullivan County:
• Reagan Banfield – Rex and Sally Pierce Salutatorian Scholarship, Scottish Rite of the Valley of Terre Haute Scholarship
• Grant Bell – Elizabeth A. Bledsoe Scholarship, John and Eunice Organ Valedictorian Scholarship, John D. Gettinger Purdue University Scholarship, Pigg Family Scholarship, Sara W. Springer Scholarship
• Lindsey Brundige – Jesse O. & Martha L. Reynolds Scholarship
• Austin Burkhart – Leon D. and Nancy Shake Huff Scholarship
• Taylor Cameron-Stuart – Valentine Family Scholarship
• Cheyenne Drake – David A. Gilman, Ph.D. Memorial Scholarship, Farmersburg Alumni Association Scholarship, Jim Case Scholarship
• Ashley Francis – Leon D. and Nancy Shake Huff Sigma Kappa Scholarship
• Delaney Graves – Sherman Educational Scholarship
• Mikayla Grimes – Sherman Educational Scholarship
• Johnathan Ivy – J.P. Alexander Memorial Scholarship
• Kaylee Jones – John and Eunice Organ Valedictorian Scholarship
• Jade Karas – Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship of Sullivan County, Rex and Sally Pierce Salutatorian Scholarship
• William Keene – Sullivan High School Automotive Scholarship
• Madison Keller – Diane K. Marheine Memorial Scholarship
• Noah Kincaid – Esther Ruddell Ladson Scholarship
• William King – Michael Ryan Keane Memorial Scholarship, Sullivan County Purdue Alumni Association Scholarship
• Caleb Knowles – John and Eunice Organ Valedictorian Scholarship
• Gage Knowles – Rex and Sally Pierce Salutatorian Scholarship
• Mindy Lai – Sherman Educational Scholarship
• Courtney Lueking – Dr. James Harvey Crowder Memorial Scholarship, James F. Jackson Scholarship, John and Eunice Organ Valedictorian Scholarship
• Caden McCrary – Raybestos Powertrain Machine Trades Scholarship
• Elizabeth Monroe – Reid & Nina Ross Scholarship
• Riley Nunn – Dr. Charlotte M. Boener Scholarship
• Taylor Pepperworth – Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship
• Brionna Perkinson – Evelyn W. Gettinger Indiana University Scholarship
• Gabriel Pirtle – John and Eunice Organ Valedictorian Scholarship
• Reagan Pirtle – Virginia “Pat” Pirtle Nursing Scholarship
• Suellen Ronk – Floyd and Irene Phillips Scholarship
• Maysa Schanlaub – Reid & Nina Ross Scholarship
• Maura Secrest – Richard P. and Veada Akers Medical Education Scholarship
• Ana Shepler – Gill Township Scholarship
• Andrew Shepler – Sherman Educational Scholarship
• Peyton Sisil – John and Eunice Organ Valedictorian Scholarship
• Debra Smith – Scottish Rite of the Valley of Terre Haute Scholarship, Sherman Educational Scholarship
• Marley Snow – Dr. Charlotte M. Boener Scholarship
• Dena Taylor – Sherman Educational Scholarship
• Kaydon Turley – Sherman Educational Scholarship
• Lexi Vire – Sherman Educational Scholarship
• Zachary Weir – Albert and Verna McKee Memorial Scholarship, Chris Gilbert Memorial Scholarship, Jeffrey Alan Cole Memorial Scholarship
• Aleasha Weir – Charles W. Harbison Endowment Fund
• Rachael Weir – Jeffrey Alan Cole Memorial Scholarship
Vigo County:
• Madelyn Ames – Dorothy Wurst Porter Scholarship
• Madison Bales – Scottish Rite of the Valley of Terre Haute Scholarship
• Amber Beauchman – Jo Ann F. Johnson Memorial Scholarship
• Katherine Beaumont – Jenna Kay Perrelle Memorial Scholarship
• Rachel Ber – Josh Kackley Memorial Scholarship
• Aurora Bonilla – Dr. and Mrs. James O. Conklin Scholarship, Terre Haute Junior Golf Association Scholarship
• Cody Bunch – Hazel A. Dennis, R.N. Nursing Scholarship, Joe & Dorothy Archer Scholarship
• Elizabeth Callecod – Bentrup Family Nursing Scholarship, Vigo County Scholarship
• Nick Casad – John Kassis Memorial Scholarship
• Pamela Chamberlain – Gerstmeyer Technical High School Scholarship, YWCA Scholarship
• Blade Cintron – Laura Brooke McDonald Memorial Scholarship, Lloyd and Lela Ewbank Scholarship, Thomas J. Wright Scholarship
• Katie Collins – Glenn High School Alumni Scholarship, Tom McCarthy Memorial Scholarship
• Kimberly Collins – Marilyn Wheeler Pendergast Foundation Fund for Indiana State University Department of Marketing
• Isabelle Conner – Dr. and Mrs. James O. Conklin Scholarship, Nancy and Dale McKee Family Scholarship, VFW Post 972 Voice of Democracy Scholarship
• Amara Duncan – Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship of Vigo County
• Mallory Fields – Marilyn Wheeler Pendergast Foundation Fund for Indiana State University Department of Marketing
• Jonathan Finn – Beta Sigma Phi City Council Scholarship, Erskine Lee and Eula Webb Scholarship
• Tiffany Foster – Earl and Hazel Travioli Scholarship for Indiana State Univeristy
• Joshua Frye – Carol M. Starkey Kochell Scholarship
• Julianna Gallion – Garrett. A. Pendergast and Stephanie M. Welsh Police & Fireman Scholarship, Joe & Dorothy Archer Scholarship, Otter Creek Volunteer Fire Department Association, Station #1 Scholarship
• Noah Garris – Betty E. and Curt DeBaun, Jr. Aviation Scholarship
• Makynzie Gerig – Bentrup Family Scholarship for Mechanical Engineering
• Cara Gofourth – John K. and Helen M. Lemry Scholarship, Terre Haute Regional Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship
• Arianna Greene – Earl and Hazel Travioli Scholarship for Indiana State University
• Brandon Greene – Jack Lower Memorial Scholarship, Joe & Dorothy Archer Scholarship
• Joshua Heaton – Wabash Valley Mechanical Contractors Association Scholarship
• Ashlyn Hunley – Lavelda M. Goble Scholarship, Scottish Rite of the Valley of Terre Haute Scholarship
• Samantha Hyde – Ambrose and Miriam Rubey Scholarship, Fred Christman Scholarship, Rex Buntain Tribune-Star Scholarship
• Ethan Jennings – Scottish Rite of the Valley of Terre Haute Scholarship
• Nathaniel Jennings – Bentrup Family Scholarship for Mechanical Engineering, Wabash Valley Mechanical Contractors Association Scholarship
• Brandon Johnson – Scottish Rite of the Valley of Terre Haute Scholarship
• Sawyer Johnson – Betty E. and Curt DeBaun, Jr. Aviation Scholarship
• Amanda Kelley – Earl and Hazel Travioli Scholarship for Indiana State University
• Kassidy Kellett – Alyssa Mechelle Hogue Memorial Scholarship
• Kylie Kelsheimer – Don and Mary Goltry Scholarship, Terre Haute Regional Hospital Foundation Fund
• Noah Kincaid – Scottish Rite of the Valley of Terre Haute Scholarship
• Caleb Knowles – Terre Haute Regional Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship
• Gage Knowles – Terre Haute Regional Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship
• Case Lautenschlager – Scottish Rite of the Valley of Terre Haute Scholarship
• Dylan Lemon – Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship of Vigo County
• Ryan Liebermann – Travis Smith Mental Attitude Award
• Alexis Linderman-Hon – Liane R. Page Memorial Scholarship
• Dylan Luedke – Cameron Taylor Memorial Scholarship
• Samantha Lyon – Jennifer M. Dunham Memorial Scholarship
• Alisha Mastakar – AdvantagePlus of Indiana Federal Credit Union Scholarship, Terre Haute South Vigo STEM Scholarship, Wabash Valley Community Foundation Scholarship, Wright, Shagley & Lowery Scholarship
• Bryce McLeish – Bill Wood Insurance Adjuster’s Scholarship, Ronald K. and Sherrill A. Rich Scholarship
• Caleb Morris – Jenna Kay Perrelle Memorial Scholarship
• Carter Mullenix – Scottish Rite of the Valley of Terre Haute Scholarship
• Jenna Noblitt – Tina Clem Memorial Scholarship
• Nicole Norton – Earl and Hazel Travioli Scholarship for Indiana State University
• Asael Nunez – Peter Anthony Duong Memorial Scholarship
• Aliya Orten – Beta Sigma Phi City Council Scholarship
• Johnathan Otte – Garrett Pendergast Scholarship, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 Scholarship, William Fenton Memorial Scholarship
• Davis Patterson – Bob & Olive Sanders Family Scholarship
• Ashley Rogers – Dr. William W. Drummy Memorial Scholarship, Gay Floyd R.N. Memorial Scholarship, Terre Haute Regional Hospital Foundation Fund
• Benjamin Ross – Andy and Edythe Turner Memorial Scholarship
• Briley Schodlatz – Joe & Dorothy Archer Scholarship, Wabash Valley Mechanical Contractors Association Scholarship
• Canaan Sellers – Harold Paul Loveall, III Memorial Scholarship, Jack Fox Memorial Scholarship, Larry Paul Fleschner Scholarship, Wiley High School Alumni Scholarship
• James Simpson – John Schoffstall Memorial Scholarship
• Elizabeth Staggs – Catherine Elizabeth Grimes Memorial Scholarship, Joe & Dorothy Archer Scholarship
• Noah Sutton – Gene K. and Charlotte Taylor Shike Scholarship
• William Svihla – Charles F. and Nancy A. Bradford Scholarship
• Lily Thompson – Marilyn Wheeler Pendergast Foundation Fund for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
• Brandon Wessel – Cheryl Sanders Konowitz Nursing Scholarship, Thomas J. Wright Scholarship
• Giana White – Earl and Hazel Travioli Scholarship for Indiana State University
• MaKayla Witty – Carol M. Starkey Kochell Scholarship
