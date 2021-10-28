An Indianapolis man was ordered to serve nine years in the Vigo County Community Corrections program in connection with a September 2019 shooting in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue in Terre Haute.
Trevyon Brown-Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license during a June 3 plea agreement in Vigo Superior Court 5.
Judge Matthew Sheehan ordered a 12-year prison sentence with nine years served as a direct commitment to work release, followed by three years on home detention, with the balance suspended to formal probation.
Brown-Jones was given credit for 986 days served awaiting resolution of the case.
Charges of attempted murder, criminal confinement, battery with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury were dismissed through the plea agreement.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting victim was in his house on Fourth Avenue when he went outside to see if a friend had arrived as planned.
The victim encountered Brown-Jones who displayed a gun and ordered the victim to either get in the car or let the gunman into his house. The victim told police he ran back toward his house but was shot in the butt. Police said the bullet that struck the victim went through the door of the house and lodged in a wall inside.
Two other adults and four children were inside at the time of the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.