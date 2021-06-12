United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Success by Six Impact council invites parents, caregivers, childcare providers and kindergarten teachers to participate in upcoming Community Conversations.
The conversations will be held virtually from June 15 to 30.
Through Community Conversations, the council hopes to learn more about the strengths, challenges and needs from people who have directly provided or benefited from early childhood education. Each group will participate in its own conversation to encourage free discussion and allow for targeted conversations based on their unique experiences.
For nearly 15 years, United Way’s Success By Six has been investing in initiatives that help children build the skills they need to be ready for kindergarten.
In order to support programs that can improve the quality of early childhood education, the council relies on feedback from the community.
To join one of the conversations register on the United Way of the Wabash Valley website at uwwv.org/event.
Available Virtual Conversations include:
• Kindergarten teacher virtual conversations: 8:30 a.m. on June 15, 7 p.m. on June 16, noon on June 17.
• Parent and caregiver virtual conversations: 1 p.m. on June 19, 8:30 a.m. on June 22, noon on June 24
• Childcare provider virtual conversations: 1 p.m. on June 26, 7 p.m. on June 29, 1 p.m. on June 30
