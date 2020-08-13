CHANGE of Terre Haute plans to conduct a community cleanup from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Liberty Avenue between 13th and 25th streets.
Volunteers are welcome, said Erick Beverly, founder of CHANGE, a nonprofit incorporated with the Indiana Secretary of State's office.
The cleanup will include free tee-shirts, snacks and refreshments for volunteers, who are asked to bring a mask. Volunteers will meet at Rose Park.
The city of Terre Haute and Republic Services will provide gloves and trash bags, Beverly said. CHANGE also will have some masks available for those who don't have masks.
"We are taking precautions to keep everyone safe" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said.
According to its mission statement, CHANGE of Terre Haute is "standing on the frontline for black lives and those in poverty, no matter their race. Promoting unity in our community, leading to liberty and justice for all."
The Liberty Avenue neighborhood is a high poverty area and "has had a bad stigma for many years," Beverly said. The community cleanup is a way to tell residents there, "We are here for you." Actions speak louder than words, he said.
CHANGE of Terre Haute stands for Community Hope and Never-ending Global Equality. The organization is still in its formation stage, Beverly said.
Any questions about the community cleanup can be directed to changeofterrehauteinc@gmail.com
