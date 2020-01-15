Community Challenge emphasis is on fun

Camp Navigate is conducting a Community Challenge fundraising event Feb. 22, and it is inviting members of the community to form teams and compete in such events as cornhole, spikeball, dodgeball and tug-of-war — with an emphasis on fun.
Camp Navigate provides after-school and summer camp programs to children entering kindergarten through Grade 8. “We focus on employability skills, soft skills and leadership,” said Kelsey Terry, a Camp Navigate board member who chairs the Community Challenge event. “We are trying to build a strong workforce and leaders for the community.”
Last year, the event was called a Corporate Challenge, but this year, “We’re allowing anyone to form a group — you don’t have to be from a corporation or organization,” Terry said. A group of friends or family can form a team of up to 10 people.
The event is from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and the cost is $300 per team. To register, go to campnavigate.org/community-challenge. Lunch and an awards ceremony are at noon.
Teams will gather to battle it out in team tournaments (cornhole, spikeball, dodgeball and tug of war) and individual “field events” (jump rope, rowing, cup stacking and much more) to win the title of Camp Navigate Community Challenge Champions.
“We started community challenge because we thought it was a great way to highlight what we do at Camp Navigate in our after-school and summer camp programs,” Terry said. Community Challenge teams navigate challenges that highlight the importance of leadership, teamwork and soft skills.
Eleanor Ramseier, Camp Navigate director, said funds will be used for programming and also financial assistance to help children attend who otherwise could not afford to do so. The after-school program is offered at The Life Center, 3000 College Ave., and at the West Vigo Community Center. Summer Camp is at The Life Center.
Camp Navigate students pay tuition, but “those extras we get to do comes from fundraising, donors and grants,” Ramseier said.
Currently, the program is serving more than 80 children; for the year, it has served about 250 children.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.