The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan will host its Community Census Day on April 25.
With similarities to the federal Census, the Chamber and See You in Terre Haute Community Plan have put the focus on the local level according to a press release, asking for the “Community Census” survey to be taken twice a year by people in four different segments — Terre Haute residents, college students, high school students and visitors.
While Community Census Day is slated for April 25, the survey will be live and can be taken throughout spring. The first Terre Haute Community Census Day took place in 2022. The census is meant to be taken bi-annually, so anyone who took the survey previously is encouraged to fill it out again. Leaders will be able to monitor the progress of the See You In Terre Haute Community Plan over time through this survey.
“This is your chance to let community leaders and planners know how you feel. The survey will only take a few minutes to complete, but will provide us with critical insights to improve Terre Haute-Vigo County,” said the Chamber's Director of Community Engagement Josh Alsip in the release. “Even if you participated previously, we encourage you to fill out the survey again.”
Businesses have also been tapped in by sharing the survey on their social media channels and motivating employees to take it on Census Day.
Leaders in higher education have also been asked to encourage students to participate.
As an added incentive, those who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for up to $250 in gift cards.
To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QR6RMF6.
For more information, contact Alsip at jalsip@terrehautechamber.com.
