Terre Haute celebrated Veterans Day right Friday: Hours before Reach Services’ Operation Vanguard commenced its annual weekend event to raise awareness of veteran homelessness, Veteran’s Village on the city’s north side broke ground on a project that will assist in alleviating the problem.
Veteran’s Village will build six tiny houses for veterans on land donated by Carl Cooper at 2227 Maple Ave. The houses will abut a pavilion built and named in Cooper’s honor.
Hundreds of uniformed military officers and civilians alike attended the ceremony. A representative of Ruoff Mortgage and Carolyn Meng — the widow of Dennis Meng, who served in the Air Force and owned an auto dealership in town — each presented Veteran’s Village project chairman Kyle McClain with checks for $25,000, the cost of material for each tiny house.
Mayor Duke Bennett spoke before the ribbon cutting, saying, “Any veteran on the street is a horrible tragedy.” He noted that the city is also a sponsor of one of the tiny houses.
“To see [the project’s progress] at this point is kind of emotional,” said McClain, who is also a board member for Reach Services. “I know how hard my team has worked on this.” McClain and his team have been occupied with Veteran’s Village for two years.
McClain recalled that just before Cooper donated his land to the cause, another donor rescinded a similar offer. The coincidence was not lost on him.
John Burk, director of Veteran Services at Reach, attended the ceremony at Veteran’s Village ahead of kicking off Operation Vanguard.
“This was an amazing turnout — I couldn’t be happier” for Veteran’s Village, Burk said.
Operation Vanguard, the brainchild of former veterans who worked for Reach Services, has volunteers replicate the homeless experience for the weekend by camping outside Reach’s offices on Hulman Street. Given that temperatures were expected to plummet this weekend, those volunteers will discover just how grueling homelessness can be.
“It’s going to be a huge challenge, and this year, we’re going to be staying in cardboard boxes,” Burk said. “So it’s more of a challenge, but that’s what it’s all about — putting yourself in their shoes.”
Burk understands what he’s talking about — he was homeless for five years.
“When I came home from overseas, I fell pretty hard into addictions and homelessness,” he said. “And then I got help from an individual who ran a program somewhat like this, and I decided from that moment forward I was going to dedicate myself to helping other people who were in my situation.”
Those interested are invited to visit the homeless camp at 1400 Hulman St., and donate funds, food, hygiene items and clothing. All donations will assist Reach Services’s homeless vet program.
Early predictions forecast that Veteran’s Village would cost between $300,000 and $350,000 — in addition to the $25,000 in materials each house requires, labor could represent an added expense. But as people have donated time and materials, that number has dropped, and the project has raised a little more than $150,000 in cash at this point, including $12,000 raised by the Comedy for a Cause event at the convention center, and a gift of $1,500 from Mark Clinkenbeard, the newly elected Vigo County Commissioner who owns a construction company.
