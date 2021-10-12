West Terre Haute/westside community residents, nonprofits, schools, teachers, parents, community leaders, elected officials, business owners and other interested individuals are invited to a community brainstorming session 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct 21 in the Community Life Center at Emmanuel Methodist Church, 6076 U.S. 150.
A lot has happened in the community since pre-COVID discussions, so this open forum is an opportunity for members of the community to ask questions and discover common ground for strengthening the West Terre Haute/westside community.
The free event includes refreshments.
For more information call the church at 812-535-4218, email the Rev. Clark Cowden at dr.clark.cowden@gmail.com, or look for announcements on the church’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.