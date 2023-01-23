Kid Kare Project, Inc. will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at The Clinton Community Center 301 South Main Street, Clinton.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code KIDKARE.
This blood drive will benefit Kid Kare.
“Kid Kare Project, Inc. is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Rita Hixon, director of Kid Kare. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
