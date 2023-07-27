The Terre Haute Community Band will feature dancers during its performance this weekend.
Performers from the Terre Haute Academy of Dance will present "Fantastic Dances" at 8 p.m. Saturday in Fairbanks Park.
The event is free to attend.
Conductor Norman Hanson said the Academy dancers will perform with the band on three numbers: "Get Ready for This," a song recorded by the Belgian/Dutch music group 2 Unlimited in 1991; "Celebration," a 1980 song by American band Kool & the Gang and the third number is "In the Mood," a foxtrot, perhaps best known as the theme song from the 1940s Glenn Miller Band.
The band's Summer Concerts in the Park are sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department and also made possible through grants by Arts Illiana and the Indiana Arts Commission.
