The Old Dam Community Band from Newburgh is on its way to Terre Haute and will arrive in Fairbanks Park for a special Two for One program at 7 p.m. Saturday with the Terre Haute Community Band. Admission is free.
The two bands will play different programs with Newburgh including some jazz and swing numbers while Terre Haute will follow an Olympics champions theme.
To add to the musical interest, the THCB has the honor of hosting a world premiere of an original composition, “To New Beginnings,” by Terre Haute composer Jack Nesser.
“To New Beginnings” was written as an expression of the excitement felt when we were able to return to normal everyday activities with our families and friends after the restrictions and set-backs of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nesser said. He felt we should look forward to a regeneration of life and celebrate the little things we once took for granted.
