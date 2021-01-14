Authorities are looking into how communication lines and a tower were knocked down this afternoon near South Seventh Street and U.S. 41 in Vigo County just south of Terre Haute, but there was no widespread power outage, according to Duke Energy.
The incident did close all traffic lanes, and utility crews — including from Frontier Communications — remain on the scene. No injuries were reported.
Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy, said power lines were largely not affected. The lines that came down are used for communications and narrowly missed knocking down Duke's lines.
He said some customers might have experienced a momentary outage as two power lines were "clapped" together when the communication lines came down, but no other outages power are attributable to the incident, he said.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
