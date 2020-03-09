The issue of sex education in Vigo County schools once again drew considerable discussion during Monday’s Vigo County School Board meeting.
At least 20 people addressed the topic, with some speakers commenting in favor of the currently used Creative Positive Relationships program, and others calling for a comprehensive sex education program.
Prior to the discussion, Hank Irwin, School Board president, told the group that a board level committee has been created to deal with the issue consisting of Rosemarie Scott, Joni Wise and himself. It has not yet met but expects to meet before the next school board meeting.
“This committee will meet and evaluate the current curriculum and determine what, if any, changes will happen,” Irwin said. His goal is to make those curriculum decisions before the next school year. The board has listened to citizen comments, and when appropriate, comments will be allowed at committee meetings as well, he said.
The committee is board-appointed and its meetings are subject to the Open Door Law.
In other matters:
• The Educational Heritage Association of Vigo County and its museum will relocate to space in McLean School for 2020-21. The board approved the new location. Currently, it is located at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary.
• Approve a memorandum of understanding for emergency preparedness and mutual aid with Clay Community Schools. “It releases us from liability or releases them from liability” in the event assistance is provided, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. Currently, liability issues prevent that kind of assistance.
He gave the example of a tornado causing damage to another district’s school. “We’d love to welcome them to one of our buildings to hold school, but we couldn’t do that now. This allows for us to help serve those students with our facilities and resources, and vice versa.”
This MOU is a voluntary agreement.
