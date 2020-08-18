Commissioners back fighter base for Hulman Field

Vigo County Commissioners are supporting a proposed F-35 foreign military sales training center at Terre Haute Regional Airport-Hulman Field.
The board Tuesday approved a letter of support for Hulman Field, one of five airports under consideration for the training center to house F-35, as well as F-16, fighter jets for Singapore.
"When we found out that we were a finalist for the fighter jet training center, we knew we wanted to fight for the opportunity," the letter states. "We understand what this could mean for Vigo County — what positive impacts would come from being chosen — yet we also feel that we have much to offer and that the relationship would be mutually beneficial."
The board approved the letter in a 2-0 vote, with Commissioner Judith Anderson absent.
After the meeting, Commissioner Brenden Kearns said the "potential of having a program like that here in Vigo County is massive. I think everything about it would be good. It is definitely something that we need right now and we have a great history of aircraft flying over Terre Haute."
The commissioner's letter states the "community want this. Bring on the noise! We would be happy to have it."
However, Laurie Elliot, who lives near the airport, is concerned of noise levels.
"There seems to be a rather unconditional love of the military in this town. I just want to make sure people know what they are asking for," she told the Tribune-Star, questioning how many flights per day could occur, as well as wondering about night flights.
Elliott owns the Pickery, a certified organic farm near Margaret and Fruitridge Avenues, about 2 miles southwest of the airport.
"Personally, I am enjoying my microfarm and hiring local people to grow organic food for local people. When the Blue Angels were here last year, it gave me an idea how loud the jets are. If the number of flights were numerous, I feel this would ruin my business as well as the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors for many east side neighborhoods," Elliott said.
"I really don't think people are thinking this through to how it might affect their everyday life. It's interesting and thrilling for some to see these jets fly overhead occasionally, but what if it were more often?," Elliott asked.
Kearns responded, saying, "Personally I miss it. That is the feedback that I am getting from a lot of people, they miss that noise. I grew up with it. I am 48 years old and I remember when the airplanes left, and that was tough," he said. "I think it is incredibly exciting to see fighter jets fly over the town. When they do that, I run outside," he said.
When the Indiana Air National Guard flew four A-10 Warthogs over Terre Haute in May, to show appreciation to those in the front line of battling COVID-19, Keans said "look at how many people were looking to see those fly over. We deal with all kinds of stressors in life. Look at the trains through town. While that is an extreme annoyance, that is progress. The day that trains stop, we are in trouble. The day that trucks stop, we are in trouble," Kearns said.
"Having fighter jets here is a benefit," he said.
The board of directors for Terre Haute Regional Airport is also preparing a letter to support the project, which details the airport's efforts to limit noise, said Jeff Hauser, the airport's executive director.
The airport took steps in the late 1990s to reduce noise impacts when its expanded its secondary runway to 7,200 feet as air cargo jets, as well as military jets, used the airport, Hauser said. The airport has maintained a city/county noise ordinance since F-16s last flew at the airport in 2007.
"We have maintained strict land-use compatibility measures surrounding the airport and maintain the aircraft noise contours associated with the Air Force's use of the F-16," Hauser said.
As a colonel, Hauser served as commander of the Indiana Air National Guard 181st Fighter Wing and flew one of the last F-16s off the airport in September 2007. Hauser then became a brigadier general, serving as air component commander of the Indiana Joint Force Headquarters for the Indiana Air National Guard. He retired from the military in April 2018.
In comparing noise levels of the F-16 to the F-35, in a February article on an environmental impact statement on the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field at Madison, Wis., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the "Air Force determined that F-16s generate noise levels of 95 to 110 decibels, depending on the point they're flying over the airport, while F-35s generate 97 to 116 decibels.
By comparison, a lawn mower is about 90 decibels and loud rock concerts reach 120 decibels," the newspaper reported.
In April, the Air Force announced it would house the F-35A at the Madison-based fighter wing.
Terre Haute's airport is a finalist for the F-35 after Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett on July 6 signed a memorandum to establish a permanent foreign military sales training center at a single location in the continental United States for 24 to 36 F-35s, a fifth-generation stealth fighter.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force is an F-35 military sales customer and seeks to co-locate its F-16 squadron, currently at Luke Air Force Base, with its F-35 aircraft at the new long-term sales and training location.
Singapore, located between Malaysia and Indonesia, is a regional security partner of the United States. However, the island nation is small. Rhode Island is nearly four times larger than Singapore, which also has limited air space.
Because of space limits, about a quarter of Singapore's combat aircraft are stationed abroad at any one time, mainly in the United States, France and Australia.
In the U.S., Singapore pilots train in Arizona, Idaho, Louisiana, Alaska and Nevada, according to the Republic of Singapore’s Air Force web site. (www.mindef.gov.sg/oms/rsaf/careers/about-us/training-experiences.html).
