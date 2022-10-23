If you’re not familiar with commercial courts, don’t feel bad — Judge Lakshmi Reddy didn’t know much about them, either, and now she presides over Vigo County’s.
“Judge Richard D’Amour [of Vanderburgh County]called me out of the blue and said, ‘What do you know about commercial courts?’ I said, ‘Not a lot — tell me about it,’ ” Reddy recalled. After he did, “I said, ‘I love business litigation and complex litigation — I’m interested.’ ”
The Indiana Supreme Court — which began the Commercial Court Project in 2016 — approved Reddy. Vigo County’s commercial court opened for business in January.
Indiana is one of 23 states with specialized commercial courts. Ten counties throughout the state, determined by geography, operate commercial courts.
Commercial courts handle commercial disputes involving businesses, tackling issues such as breach of contract, shareholder disputes, liquidation problems, franchise disputes, copyright problems and trade secrets. They do not concern themselves with collections, evictions or personal injury cases. Lawyers for both sides have to agree to move their cases to commercial courts.
Certain disputes that are exactly the same could appear on on Reddy’s regular docket, or her commercial courts docket.
“People will say, ‘What’s the difference?’ The difference is, if you’re on my commercial court docket, you get priority,” Reddy explained. “I am required to give you a quicker hearing. That’s the perk of being on the commercial court docket.
“The other perk is there are dedicated law clerks available to do the research,” she continued. “When there’s a dispute, they’re usually complicated and you want someone to research it. There are four full-time clerks for the state to do the legal research and help write the orders.”
Commercial courts offer a huge benefit to businesses. “Not only do you have a judge who’s interested in these areas and you’ve got full-time law clerks who are dedicated,” Reddy said. “And you get priority for all of your hearings and you get priority to all of your trials.”
Additionally, since discovery occurs at a quicker pace, there is less cost for a commercial court case. “Attorneys are finding it’s actually less costly than arbitration,” said Reddy.
Despite the convenience and thrift, the commercial court concept has yet to catch on in some of the state’s smaller counties.
“In Marion County, the docket is full,” Reddy said. “Mine is wide open. People don’t recognize the benefits yet.” Reddy has several cases on her docket that would qualify for commercial court, but lawyers haven’t agreed to request it.
“It’s just a matter of time — when something is new, it makes people nervous,” Reddy said. “They don’t recognize the benefits of it. Once people try it, they’ll recognize the benefits. When mediation started, it made people nervous. Now, everyone wants to do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.