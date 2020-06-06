Commencing Differently: VCSC grads take advantage of individualized diploma pick-up option

Gracey Rollins has made history as the first graduate of Vigo Virtual Success Academy, the Vigo County School Corp.'s first online school.
On Saturday, she received her diploma at Terre Haute South Vigo High School in a nontraditional, individualized ceremony organized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donning her cap and gown, Rollins was alone on the South Vigo auditorium stage, where she briefly removed her mask for pictures and video; the audience consisted of her parents and a few staff. Just before she walked on stage, VVSA principal Robin Smith gave her a diploma cover, and as Rollins walked out through the school auxiliary gym, she received the actual diploma.
"I'm pretty proud of myself," she said in an earlier interview. "It's just a good feeling to have."
In August, she's headed to the University of Las Vegas, where she will study hospitality with the goal of a career in event planning.
Rollins was among seniors from Vigo County’s six high schools who participated in the individualized diploma ceremony. Traditional graduation ceremonies will be conducted in mid-July at high school football stadiums, with appropriate safety precautions.
"We felt we couldn’t sit on the diplomas,” Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said in late May. Some seniors are headed to the armed forces before July, while others “are off to start their lives” at a trade school or job. ”We wanted to do something right now to recognize them so they can get their diplomas,” Riley said.
Vigo Virtual Success Academy, which served students in grades 9-12 this past year, has 25 graduates in its inaugural class.
Rollins, who completed school winter term, spoke about the academy at the State of the Schools address in February, and she credited it with helping her complete high school.
Commenting on the new virtual school, she said, "I think it's really good they did that. A lot of kids absolutely hate school and I think it will help a lot of students."
She attended South Vigo her sophomore and junior year but "it gave me a lot of anxiety ...it was too big for me," she said.
Also happy to receive her diploma was Krista Kane, West Vigo High School valedictorian. "Even in this pandemic that is changing our lives completely, it does definitely show we're capable of making changes in order to support our community," she said. "It means a lot to us graduates."
She also anticipates the more traditional July program at the West Vigo football field. The thought of being together with the other graduates is exciting, Kane said.
She plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington this fall and double major in international relations and near eastern [Middle East] languages and cultures. She hopes for a career in the U.S. State Department and to "do conflict resolution in the Middle East."
The Class of 2020 has missed out on some traditions. "It is kind of sad, but there are problems much bigger than a prom," Kane said.
The pandemic "is definitely showing us we can be resilient and we shouldn't dwell on what we didn't have. It's more of moving forward and seeing what we can do for the future," Kane said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Vigo County in-person ceremonies
The Vigo County School Corp. still plans in-person ceremonies in July for those students who would like to participate. The schedules for those ceremonies:
Friday, July 17 (rain date: Monday, July 20, same times):
• Vigo Virtual Success Academy, 5 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)
• Booker T. Washington High School, 6 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)
• McLean High School, 7 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)
Saturday, July 18 (rain date: Sunday, July 19, same times):
• West Vigo High School, 1 p.m. (at West Vigo football stadium)
• North Vigo High School, 3 p.m. (at North Vigo football stadium)
• South Vigo High School, 6 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.