Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.