Lloyd Wood returns to the Boot City Opry at 7 p.m. Saturday. Woods, a master entertainer, brings his musical talents and professionalism to the stage. In addition to his musical talents Wood is an accomplished comedian.
Wood and his band are the most booked act at the Boot City Opry throughout its 16 years. For most shows, Woods brings special guests and always performs some of his impressions of Bugs Bunny, Walter Brennan and Tiny Tim to name a few.
Reserved tickets are $22 and available only at the Boot City Opry office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. General admission tickets are $17 and available at the office, Boot City main register area and at the door the night of the show.
For more information, call 812-299-8521.
