Boot City Opry will host The Van-Dells at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Van-Dells are a 50s and 60s tribute band that incorporates humor — the show will have comedy, choreography and greatest hits from Doo-Wop to Motown. The group is backed by a five-piece band.
General admission tickets are $22 and available at the office, Boot City main register area, and at the door the night of the show. Reserved tickets are $27 and available only at the Boot City Opry office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.