Area comedians will perform to raise money to build homes for veterans in Terre Haute.
The show, Comedians for a Cause, will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Proceeds will go toward building tiny homes in the Veterans Village at Maple Avenue, according to a press release. The cost is $25.
Comedians include Alex Cunningham, Patrick Eaton, Cole Rosselli, Anthony Vonhelvete and Lisa Wood.
For tickets, call 812-234-8734 or email travey@thaar.com.
The event is sponsored by The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors.
