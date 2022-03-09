Comedian Ryan Niemiller returns to ISU for Give to Blue Day

Comedian Ryan Niemiller, a 2006 Indiana State University theatre graduate and third runner up on America’s Got Talent Season 14, will join ISU’s Give to Blue Day activities on March 16.
Niemiller will return to his alma mater for a comedy act at the Sycamore Banquet Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Student performances will begin at 7 p.m., followed by Niemiller’s performance at 7:30 p.m.
“I am pumped to get to come back to Indiana State for Give to Blue Day,” Niemiller said.
Niemiller, who was also featured on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, is from Demotte, Indiana. His brand of humor often features themes of growing up poor and with visible physical differences in a small Midwest town.
Admission to the event is free but registration is required. To register, visit indstate.edu/GiveToBlue. During registration, there is an option to donate toward scholarships for ISU students, but this donation is not required for admission to the comedy show.
Give to Blue Day is ISU’s annual giving day. To learn more, visit indstate.edu/GiveToBlue
