Come with friend, partner to learn how to be CASA Couple

Vigo County CASA will be hosting a Couples for CASA Brunch an Learn for those who want to learn how to become an advocate for a child as a couple.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at the Meadow's Conference Room.
Those interested are encouraged to bring a friend, spouse, family member, workmate, etc. and learn how to become and advocate for a child as a team. Often times many feel apprehensive in being an advocate by themselves. However, having someone to be a partner with alleviates the concern.
There will be a short presentation and the opportunity to speak with staff and current volunteers about the need for volunteers, what being a volunteer looks like and means to the children CASA serves within our community.
This is a free event and open to all interested 21 years and older. To be a volunteer takes no special qualifications except a clean background check and the want and heart to make a difference in a child's life. Seating is limited. All participants should register at https://bit.ly/36anajd.
