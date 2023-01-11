The Terre Haute Human Relations Commission’s new executive director began her job last week, and one of her first goals is to ensure the organization’s name more accurately reflects the services it offers.
“Last night when I was going through documents, I was wondering, ‘Why is the title not ‘Human Rights Commission?’ Because that’s what we’re advocating for,” said Amy Sanghavi (pronounced UH-me SUNG-vee). “The ‘relations’ part of it is important, but has a human resources connotation to it. It just makes so much more sense, especially given the background I come from.”
Sanghavi is a first-generation Indian American who grew up in Houston and after college, returned there to get her law degree because she wanted to be close to family and friends.
“I’ve had a fascinating upbringing, which is actually on some levels why this job was so compelling,” she said. “Because I saw the struggles of my family, my friends’ families, my husband’s family, trying to adjust to new life as immigrants in America — the depth of discrimination, of racism, just unfair treatment.”
Her parents came to America knowing little English and of minor means, “but they were firm believers in this country and the American Dream,” Sanghavi said.
She met her husband, Prashant Patel, a cardiologist who returned to Terre Haute to join his father’s medical practice, when they were set up by a friend while he was living in Chicago and she was in Dallas. A long-distance relationship culminated in Sanghavi moving to Terre Haute after they got married. Their son, Sahil, turned 4 on Sunday.
Sanghavi found the commission’s job posting online.
“I thought, ‘Hey, wait — I’m an attorney; this seems very different from what I do but there seems to be a lot of legal overlap that I could be really helpful with,’” she said.
“We’re lucky to have a person with her skills, honestly,” said Linda Lambert, a longtime member of the Commission and a three-time interim director. “She can mediate, and that’s what we do — we mediate.”
Meeting Lambert made Sanghavi even more enthusiastic about the job.
“Representing individuals in allegations of discrimination — that was the crux of the role and was very compelling to me,” she said. “[Combatting] social injustice really speaks to my heart because of my upbringing. I’m really excited to be in this role for those reasons.”
Sanghavi looks forward to taking a proactive approach in her new job.
“In law, especially in litigation, it can take a couple of years before you see the fruits of your labor,” she said. “I feel this arena has a lot of legal overlap, but at the same time I can get results much faster. My legal background will assist me tremendously.”
Sanghavi noted the commission’s relevance is magnified by racist behavior at West Vigo High School that forced three victims of harassment to transfer to other schools.
“What’s been going on in West Terre Haute shocks your core that in this day and age, children can be so cruel to one another to the point that other children felt compelled to leave their community, their school, because they don’t feel safe and the level of harassment they endure,” she said.
“I want to say to those kids who endured this and are now in new schools, I applaud your resilience,” Sanghavi added.
Sanghavi spent much of her first week getting acclimated to the job and planning the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event set for Monday at Booker T. Washington Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Terry Clark of Indiana State University will be the keynote speaker. The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch will co-sponsor the event.
“I look forward to engaging in various forums, such as this month’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, which aims to engage our youth in discussions of civil tolerance and social justice,” Sanghavi said.
Educating the community on avoiding the hurtful aspects of discriminatory behavior will be a key component of Sanghavi’s job.
“A component of the role is when you’re hearing both sides of an allegation, where there truly is discrimination, I think the greatest challenge will be helping the other side see why it is discriminatory — but not in a punitive manner,” she said.
“Help them see it so they themselves can be better,” Sanghavi added. “I give the benefit of the doubt to the community that it’s not the intent to be discriminatory, so I think educating, to build a sense of understanding as to why such practices are discriminatory.”
She continued, “And doing it in a manner that’s not offensive, because that’s not the intent of the commission. We really just want to help educate the community.”
The commission’s previous executive director, Jordan Lough, resigned unexpectedly at the Terre Haute City Council meeting of Feb. 10, 2022.
Lambert said a problem with the commission is its low profile in the city. “A lot of people don’t even know we’re here, and we need to get that word out,” she said. “[Sanghavi’s] here to help people.”
The Terre Haute City Council created the Human Relations Commission in 1999 in order to protect people from discrimination that affects attaining or maintaining jobs or fair housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status or physical or mental disability.
Sanghavi is prepared to come to the assistance of the community.
“I’m going to be busy,” she said, “but it’s going to be a fulfilling busy.”
