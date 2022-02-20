Columbian Home Products demolition continuing

Demolition is underway and is to continue through March on the former Columbian Home Products plant on Terre Haute’s north side.
Complete Property Services began demolition in mid December to tear down the factory, which was built in 1905 at 1536 Beech St.
The company expects to complete the demolition/salvage work by the end of March, said Caleb Williams, staff engineer for the city of Terre Haute.
Columbian Home Products ceased production in December 2019 and announced it would close in the spring of 2020.
The company began as Columbian Enameling and Stamping Co. and moved to Terre Haute in 1902. In 1968, it was acquired by General Housewares, which moved its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to Terre Haute in July 1990.
In March 1998, the company was sold to Dick Ryan, who renamed the cookware business Columbian Home Products, which continued to produced home goods and kitchenware such as pots, pans and its popular “Graniteware” pattern of enameled steel cookware.
