'Colorful destination': Rose students bring life to 12 Points with vibrant mural

A group of first-year Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students are putting the finishing touches on a colorful, vibrant mural that is helping bring new life to the 12 Points community.
The project was organized by members of Rose-Hulman’s Noblitt Scholars program after they learned about the 12 Points revitalization initiative and the efforts of real estate investors Mark and Tiffany Baker.
Students began painting the mural April 25 and continued those efforts Saturday. The mural features bright colors, sharp angles and a spot in the middle where people can take photos; the area for photos features three large hearts, and when completed, it will have “12 Points” written on one side and “Terre Haute” on the other.
“I hope when people look at it they feel inspired and happy,” said Amelia Robinson, a first-year biomedical engineering student from Georgetown, Kentucky who served as mural project coordinator along with Rachel Kelly.
With COVID, the past year has been hard on everyone, so “It’s been so fun to finally have a way to do something joyful and happy for people and really give back,” said Kelly, a freshman electrical engineering student from Naperville, Illinois.
Service projects give the Scholars an opportunity to learn more about community needs and to give back “with something so simple as painting,” Robinson said. “People would stop and talk to us and honk as they drove by. It really was a wonderful feeling.”
It also has given the students experience in a leadership role.
The mural is on the PARQ at 12 Points building, located at 2170 N. 13th St.
The project has taken about 2 1/2 months. A committee of five Scholars led the effort, coming up with designs, pitching their ideas to the Bakers, securing needed supplies — and then painting the mural.
Eighteen students started working on the project April 25, and another 14 Noblitt Scholars continued the effort Saturday.
The Bakers purchased the PARQ at 12 Points building, and they have an initiative called the “Year of 12,” with a goal of bringing 12 businesses to Terre Haute’s 12 Points neighborhood in 12 months.
”Twelve Points is changing a lot and we want to involve the community as much as possible,” said Tiffany Baker. The new mural “is something that’s going to make a lot of people happy to see.”
The couple wanted it to be colorful. “We wanted it to stand out,” she said. “We wanted to show the community there is a big change going on. The students ran with it.”
Mark Baker said he hopes the students return to 12 Points as it develops and bring friends and family with them. They will witness the changes and know they were part of it from the beginning. The Rose-Hulman students “did such a great job,” he said.
The three hearts on the mural represent their three daughters, the inspiration for 3 Sisters Investments, the Bakers’ real estate investment company.
Christine Buckley, director of the Noblitt Scholars program, said one her goals for the students “is that they come away from it with some feeling that their expertise in science and engineering is a powerful tool for changing the world.”
She added, “I really want them to think of themselves as people who can make things happen and improve their communities in significant ways.”
Buckley liked the idea of an urban mural because it requires planning, designing and project management skills. The students proceeded as though they were the project managers, and the Bakers were their clients.
According to Tiffany Baker, the new mural is one of many that will be placed in 12 Points this year. “We hope to paint murals all over the neighborhood and make it a true, colorful destination.”
