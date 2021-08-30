Collett Park getting outdoor futsal court

A new outdoor futsal court is slated to be open by the end of September in Collett Park on Terre Haute's northside.
Futsal is essentially a scaled-down version of 11-player team soccer, instead having up to five players per team on a much smaller court.
The game uses 20-minute halves instead of 45 minute and there is one timeout per half, using a stop clock similar to basketball. There are also unlimited substitutions as teams can have up to 12 members.
In Collett Park, a reclaimed tennis court will become the new futsal court, said Ann Welch, president of the Collett Park Neighborhood Association.
"There are two sets of tennis courts at Collett Park. The east courts were refurbished by the (Terre Haute) Parks Department a few years ago and so we are redoing the west courts to make one futsal court," Welch said.
"It is a very popular urban sport because you are not taking extra green space and you can play it with very little equipment, so it is a good sport for anybody," Welch said.
The new court will cost about $40,000, with new fencing be more than $8,000. Those costs are being covered by grants and donations.
"We have the (cost of the court) covered, but we are still working on the fencing," Welch said of the neighborhood association.
“Thanks to the generous support of the Hollie and Anna Oakley Foundation, Union Hospital, the United Way, and individual donors, we are in a position to help make improvements to our park. I am extremely appreciative of those who are investing in our neighborhood, and look forward to seeing the project complete," Welch said.
An existing tennis court fence was removed by the city, Welch said, which helped reduce the cost of the project. Preferred Construction of Terre Haute is making the court, with a new smaller fence to be added on the court's edge.
"The futsal court won't be the whole tennis court but it will be the majority. We are going to make it the size of a U.S. court, not an international court, so it is a little smaller," Welch said, "but it will be almost the full length" of the former tennis court.
There will be two fixed goals, each about 10 feet wide and 6.5 feet tall. Much smaller than full-scale soccer, which has an 8-foot by 24-foot goal.
The game uses a size 4 ball — smaller than size 5 ball for a full-scale game — and has reduced bounce.
In front of each goal is an arched line, like a three-point line in basketball, "that you have to stay outside of that to take your shot so you are not on top of the goalie," Welch said.
Concrete was used to fill in where posts for tennis nets had been and workers will fill in and seal cracks on the surface.
"We are going to talk about colors, but I am thinking maybe red on the outside of the goal and maybe blue on the interior and then the goal area may be a different color, as a good visual reminder for the players" that they are approaching the goal area where they cannot enter, Welch said.
"I think this will be a really good control, skill-building court," she said.
Futsal started in 1930 when Juan Carlos Ceriani Gravier, a teacher in Montevideo, Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs, according to indianasoccer.org. The sport was originally developed for playing on basketball courts, and a rule book was published in September 1933. Gravier's goal was to create a team game that could be played indoors or outdoors but that was similar to soccer, which became quite popular after Uruguay won the 1930 World Cup and gold medals in the 1924 and 1928 Summer Olympics.
Since Collet Park's futsal court is next to the park's tennis courts, families "can see their kids on the playground, or can play pickleball next to this and you have the bathrooms. We are really trying to get people interested in the Collett Park area and we want them to use the park and be interested in living in the area because it is a great, historic neighborhood," Welch said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.