College student faces rape charges from November incident

A college student faces two counts of rape, a Level 3 felony, after DNA testing identified him as the suspect in a November incident.
Terry Wayne Slone III, 20, of Mitchell, appeared today in Vigo Superior Court 3 where Judge Sarah Mullican set a Thursday hearing for a bond reduction request.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman told police she was visiting Slone at the Sigma Nu fraternity house at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology when the incident occurred. The woman said Slone had given her two bottles of wine, and she drank most of the wine with a small group of people who were playing drinking games.
The woman said she was "stumbling drunk" and went to lay on a couch in Slone's room. She said she later felt someone trying to have sex with her and realized it was Slone. He did not stop when she said "no," the woman said.
The next day she went to an Indianapolis hospital, where a sexual assault kit was collected. The woman later contacted Terre Haute police. The kit was submitted to the Indiana State Police Lab, and test results identified Slone's DNA, authorities said.
When interviewed by police, Slone denied having sex with the woman and said they were friends, but not dating.
Detective Brad Rumsey received an arrest warrant for Slone on March 3. One count of rape refers to force used and one count of rape refers to the victim being unaware or incapacitated. A Level 3 felony has a sentencing range of 3 to 16 years in prison.
Slone was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Monday afternoon.
