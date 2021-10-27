College Goal Sunday set for Nov. 7 at Ivy Tech

College Goal Sunday, in which college-bound students receive free help filling out their FAFSA forms, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.
Financial aid professionals will assist Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). They will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer questions as needed.
Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship.
Masks are required indoors at Ivy Tech regardless of vaccination status.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute is located at 8000 S. Education Drive. The event is in the Oakley Auditorium.
The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and Federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
One of many reasons College Goal Sunday is so important is because many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time consuming to complete. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form.
Now in its 33rd year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time. College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA).
What students should bring
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information.
Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information. Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.
For more information, visit collegegoalsunday.org.
